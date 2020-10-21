When Apple Music App Added 'Songs Of Innocence' On Every ITunes Subscribers' Library

It has been more than five years since U2's album Songs of Innocence released on every Apple music app - iTunes subscribers' personal devices. During the launch of Apple event of iPhone 6, along with the Apple Watch, current CEO, Tim Cook brought out U2 to announce their new album Songs of Innocence, which was made available to each and every one of the then half-billion iTunes customers at no cost. And eventually, whether one liked it or not, the album was automatically added to the "purchased" sections of iPhone's music libraries. Here's everything you need to know about it.

All about u2's age of innocence album

The aesthetics of Apple as a company have dominated the electronic industry for years. However, the company regretted its decision to force its customers to download the album's songs as was seen by the company in their customer feedback. The company had announced that they would give all the then 500 million iTunes customers U2’s latest album Songs of Innocence, by auto-downloading it to their iTunes libraries. Eventually, not everyone was thrilled by this disruption, as the album began appearing unannounced on their personal devices.

At the launch event, U2 frontman Bono said that the intention behind this was to get new music to as many people as possible because that's what their band is all about. According to Apple records, 33 million people accessed the album in its first week of release. Almost immediately, users who didn't want a new U2 album discovered that deleting the thing wasn't nearly possible which left them frustrated. Users were almost forced to go to the "Purchased" screen on iTunes' desktop software to hide it from their collections. However, a week later, on September 15, the company launched a dedicated removal page for the album.

Latest Apple Launch

Apple's latest event was held on October 13 and it revealed the latest iPhone 12 with 5G connectivity. The latest iPhone comes with a 6.10-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1170x2532 pixels. The new iPhone supports wireless charging. For the camera functionality, it has the rear pack of 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a second 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The phone is based on iOS 14 and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage. It is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and eSIM cards. The phone was launched in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White colours. Connectivity options on the iPhone 12 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, Lightning, 3G, and 4G. Moreover, the iPhone 12 supports face unlock with 3D face recognition. (Image Credits: Shutterstock)

