Apple Event Time In India: What Time Is The IPhone 12 Event & How To Watch?

Apple’s big reveal of iPhone 12 is expected to be revealed in its October 13th event today. The venue for the launch will be Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA. Just like the Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference and the Apple Watch and iPad announcement that was revealed in September, this Apple event is also expected to be aired online. Read on to know more about the apple event time in India and what time the iPhone 12 event can be watched in India.

What time is the iPhone 12 event in India?

The iPhone 12 event is scheduled for 10 am PDT, which is 5 pm UTC. The event could be watched in India at 10.30 pm IST. Apple corporation would be hosting its iPhone launch event today on October 13. The price for iPhone 12 is expected to start from 48K INR to 1lakh INR for the highest variant of the model.

The iPhone 12 lineup event could be viewed online through the Apple live stream event which can be seen on YouTube. The Apple event will be broadcasted live through the official YouTube handle of YouTube and can also be viewed on the Apple website’s link.

Apple latest event on October 13, 2020

According to Chinese microblogging account @Kang on Weibo, the iPhone 12 is expected to be announced on October 13 today. The announcement is expected to reveal the latest iPhone 12 with 5G connectivity. The devices expected to have an iPad-inspired design. The latest Apple event is all set to be streamed via Apple's website as well at 10:30 pm IST today. The event would be viewed at different timings depending on the country or time zone a person resides in.

The prices of the iPhone 12 are expected to be largely in the same range as that of the iPhone 11 range, however, the company is expected to upgrade some features including cameras, faster processors, and the smartphone's operating system into iOS 14 as well. According to the same portal, the pricing point for iPhones 12 will be from $999 and the 12 Pro Max will be up to $1,099. These phones are expected to be made available in gold, silver, graphite and navy blue.

Promo Image courtesy: Apple Twitter