When Is International Dance Day & Why Is It Celebrated? Know All Details Here

International Dance Day was founded in the year 1982 by the Dance Committee of ITI. And since then the International Dance Day is to be celebrated every year on the 29th April, to celebrate the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), the creator of modern ballet.
The purpose of the International Dance Day is to give the message to the masses to celebrate dance, revel in the universality of this art form, cross all political, cultural and ethnic barriers, and bring people together with a common language - dance.
On this occasion, every year on April 29, a message from an outstanding choreographer or dancer is disseminated throughout the world. The author of the message is nominated by the International Dance Committee of ITI and the Executive Council of ITI. The message is translated into numerous languages and circulated globally.
International Dance Day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute ITI, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. This day is a celebration day for the people and artists who value and know the importance of the art form of “dance”.
International Dance Day acts as a wake-up-call for governments, politicians, and institutions which have not yet recognized its value to the individual and have not yet realized its potential for economic growth.
“People reflect each other constantly, but when they dance, perhaps what they reflect most is that moment of honesty.”
- Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, dancer and choreographer, message author for International Dance Day 2012
