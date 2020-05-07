Samosa Meets Oreo Ice Cream: Netizens Say 'don't Judge A Samosa By Its Cover'

Oreo ice cream has a wide fan base among foodies while samosa, on the other hand, is also a popular Indian street food. But netizens have now got to a see a unique hybrid dish when photos of Oreo icecream samosa took the internet by storm. Social media users were left baffled when they came across this new dish. Read on to know more about how people are reacting to this new food trend:

Oreo ice cream samosa photos leave netizens baffled

People have been combining contrasting food dishes to make something that would stand out and become the best of both the worlds. However, netizens have very different views about the same. Here are twitter reactions on Oreo Icecream Samosa:

Did ya see the Oreo icecream samosass?? They seem fine to .. okay kidding THIS IS the unholy abomination destined to doom mankind.. #oreoicecreamsamosa — mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) May 7, 2020

Orea ice cream samosa anyone? 🍦🥄 pic.twitter.com/3kJthRfoOO — Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

flash fry! high temperature, 20-30 seconds, ice cream frozen well, it doesnt melt then! — Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

I dont know how i feel about this like i wanna try it but like also id be disappointed because its not an actual samosa — Omar with an A (@Lil_llamaa) May 4, 2020

Fry krne ke baad ice cream toh dudh ban jaata hoga — उज्जवल 🇮🇳 (@ukistoxic) May 4, 2020

don’t judge a samosa by its cover 🤯 — amna (@amnomnomm) May 4, 2020

The samosa pastry is very neutral, and this is a beautiful idea, Desi fried icecream 😂 — Ahmed Raza (@TrademarkRaza) May 4, 2020

