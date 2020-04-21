Where Is The Watermelon Quiz: Here Is Answer Key That Will Solve It

The current quiz that people seem to be obsessed with is the watermelon quiz. It is a simple online quiz. It revolves around the story of a penguin who dreams about a watermelon. He then goes on a quest to get this watermelon.

What is the “Where is watermelon” quiz?

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete lockdown in many countries. During this lockdown, people are heavily relying on social media and OTT platforms to entertain themselves. Many celebrities are also endorsing quizzes and puzzles to pass time during this lockdown.

Now the latest quiz that has been taking over social media is ‘The Watermelon Quiz’. This quiz can be played by anybody. It is a simple online quiz that depicts the story of a penguin named Kiki. Kiki dreams about watermelon and ends up craving for it when she wakes up. This dream leads her to the farmer’s market to buy a watermelon.

“Where is the Watermelon?” quiz answers

1. Kiki has found the most delicious watermelon in the world! Every bite she takes tastes better than the last. Somehow the watermelon is getting bigger the more she eats it.

Answer: Continue

2. Kiki wakes up! Was it only a dream? Did she actually get to eat that watermelon?

Answer: Continue

3. Kiki can’t stop thinking about her dream. That watermelon might have been the tastiest thing she’s ever eaten.

Answer: Continue

4. Kiki now craves watermelon more than anything, but where can she find some in the Arctic?

Answer: Continue

Also read | 'Unscramble Sets Of Letters To Form Names Of Countries' Quiz Solution

5. It seems like Kiki is going to have to travel far away to satisfy her craving. Do you see something in one of these squares that can help Kiki travel?

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: C or D (location of the boat)

6. Before Kiki leaves, she’ll need a snack for the road. Her favourite snack is squid, do you see any for her to bring on the trip?

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: A, B, C, or D. (Depends on the location of the squid)

7. Kiki has been traveling for hours and is getting bored. Instead of waiting around, she wants to play a game. she sees a hermit crab, can you?

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: A, B, C, or D. (Depends on the location of the Kermit crab)

8. It’s time for lunch and Kiki can’t wait to dig into her sushi. Gross! there’s a fly in her meal! Take out the fly before it touches more food!

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: B

9. Looks like Kiki had a bit too much to eat. Her eyes are beginning to close and she’s starting to fall asleep.

Answer: Continue

Also read | Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 20

10. Oh no! Kiki is dreaming of watermelon again, but this time she can’t eat any of them. Where is the key to get her out of this nightmare?

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: C

11. Kiki wakes up from her nightmare and finds herself on the beach. It’s a very hot day and she would like some tomato juice to quench her thirst. Can you find tomato juice in this image?

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: A, B, C, or D. (Depends on the location of the tomato juice)

12. While waiting to catch a ride into the city, Kiki begins to look around and see what’s near her. Which of these items is in the picture?

Choices:

Donut

Sheep

Air Plane

Bike

Answer: Donut

13. A carpool service decides to help Kiki out. There are 3 cars that can take her into the city, but which car will take her to the farmer’s market?

Choices:

Green

Red

Blue

Answer: Red

14. Kiki makes it to the farmer’s market and sees her beloved watermelons! However, Kiki doesn’t have any money. Looks like she’ll need to find some money before she can dig in.

Answer: Continue

15. The streets are crowded and Kiki is having a hard time moving around. She hears a coin fall to the ground and begins looking for it. Which part of the image has the coin?

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: C

16. Kiki sees some fisherman struggling and decides to help. They tell her that whichever net she pulls, she will get to keep the profits. Which net should she pull to get the most money?

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: A

17. The wind is starting to get crazy in the city. Kiki sees a dollar bill flying with the wind and tries to grab it. Which part of the image has the dollar bill?

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: A

18. This detective heard that there have been sightings of a tiny monster in this area. He tells Kiki that he will help her buy her watermelon if she can find the monster. Where is the tiny monster in this picture?

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: B

19. Someone keeps stealing from the hotdog stand. The owner says if you help him find the thief, he’ll give you some change and a free hotdog! Do you see which section the culprit is in?

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: C

20. Did you help Kiki collect enough money to buy a watermelon? If you did, find the watermelon to purchase it!

Choices:

A

B

C

D

Answer: D

Also read | GK Questions April 20, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Also read | Guess The Cricketers Names: Here Are The Answers For The Famous WhatsApp Quiz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.