GK Questions April 20, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Survey of India has developed an e-platform name as ------------ to collect geotagged information related to COVID-19?

SANGATHAN

SAHYOG

SACHET

SWASTH

2. World Heritage Day is observed every year on --------------------------.

15 April

16 April

17 April

18 April

3. Indian Tricolour projected onto Matterhorn mountain to send a message of hope. Matterhorn mountain is in ----------------.

France

Canada

Switzerland

Germany

4. Council of Science and Industrial Research (CSIR) will begin clinical trials of Mw 9Mycobacterium w) vaccine against coronavirus. It is normally used to treat -------------.

Leprosy

HIV

Cancer

Malaria

5. Which of the following organisation has launched automatic sanitiser and ultraviolet devices to fight Coronavirus?

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Indian Army

Defence Research and Development Organisation

Indian Council of Medical Research

6. Which of the following institute has designed ‘WardBot’ to deliver food, medicines to COVID-19 patients?

IIT-Kharagpur

IIT-Delhi

IIT-Ropar

IIT-Madras

7. According to a recent announcement, the rate of doubling of COVID-19 in India has been improved to -------------.

4.3 days

5.4 days

6.2 days

7.5 days

8. Which of the following became the first state in the country to carry out Rapid Testing for COVID-19?

Uttar Pradesh

Kerala

Rajasthan

Andhra Pradesh

9. Which of the following state/UT governments has launched the ‘Assess Koro Na’ app for door-to-door survey in containment zones?

Delhi

Assam

Manipur

Andaman and Nicobar

10. Which of the following company has completed the acquisition of Norton motorcycle company for ₹ 153 Crore?

Hero MotoCars

TVS Motor

Bajaj Auto

Honda

Answers:

Answer- SAHYOG Answer- 18 April Answer- Switzerland Answer- Leprosy Answer- Defence Research and Development Organisation Answer- IIT-Ropar Answer- 7.5 days Answer- Rajasthan Answer- Delhi Answer- TVS Motor

