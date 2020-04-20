Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 20

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Recently, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its short-term borrowing limit Ways and Means Advances (WMA) by an additional ------------------.

10%

15%

20%

30%

2. Recently Abba Kyari has died from COVID-19. He was the Chief of Staff to the president of --------------.

France

Nigeria

Ukraine

Indonesia

3. Recently launched book, ‘Shuttling to the Top’ is the biography of ----------------.

Parupalli Kashyap

Saina Nehwal

P.V. Sindhu

Srikanth Kidambi

4. Achanta Sharath Kamal is recently in news. He is associated with which of the following sports?

Chess

Golf

Table Tennis

Badminton

5. Which of the following space agency is planning to launch a ‘Demo-2’ mission with to astronauts on board to the International Space Station?

CNES

JAXA

NASA

Indian Space Research Organisation

6. All of the postal employees will get compensation of -------- in case they succumb to COVID-19.

₹ 1 Lakh

₹ 5 Lakh

₹10 Lakh

₹ 15 Lakh

7. Which of the following organisation has recently developed polypropylene spun Personal Protective Coverall Suit to Combat COVID-19?

CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

National Institute of Virology

Defence Research and Development Organisation

8. Which of the following state government has approved the pre-telecast videos of online EDUSAT classes for Class X students?

Jharkhand

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Odisha

9. Which of the following organisation has launched ‘Team Mask Force’ to spread awareness about wearing masks in public places?

Reserve Bank of India

Life Insurance Corporation

Board of Control for Cricket in India

National Council of Educational Research and Training

10. Recently, Saharai Oram passed away. He was a/an -----------------.

Journalist

Cricketer

Politician

Painter

Answers:

Answer-30% Answer- Nigeria Answer- P.V. Sindhu Answer- Table Tennis Answer- NASA Answer- 10 Lakh Answer- CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories Answer- Odisha Answer- Board of Control for Cricket in India Answer- Politician

