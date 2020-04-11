'Which Of These Has Two Zeros Two Fours' Viral Quiz Answer And Explanation

In this time of quarantine, people are doing a lot of things to keep themselves busy. Some are playing games, some are watching movies and series, some are reading books, and some are working on improving their IQ by solving riddles and learning new things. A lot of riddles are in circulation these days one of which is: Which of these has two zeros two fours. Here is the 'which of these has two zeros two fours' answer that all of you want to know about.

Which of these has two zeros two fours answer

The question to this riddle is 'which of these has two zeros two fours?'

0044

0024

2024

2044

The answer to this question is

2024

Explanation:

The answer is 2024 as in standard form we write two zero two four as 2024. 0044 cannot be the answer as it will be written as zero zero four four. 0024 will be written as zero zero two four and 2044 will be written as two zero four four. Let's see all number in number form for more clarity.

0044 => zero zero four four

0024 => zero zero two four

2024 => two zero two four

2044 => two zero four four

Making the third option 2024 the right answer for the riddle.

Here is another explanation

When you pronounce a number say, 3006, it is pronounced as three thousand six. But, it is not pronounced as three two zero and six. Because it will result in 3206. It might be grammatically correct but mathematically wrong or vice versa. The pronunciation does not say how many but what the number is at a particular position. Hence, 2024 has two zero and two four.

