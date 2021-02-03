'Puppy Bowl Is On': Dog ‘face Off’ Organized To Promote Adoption Ahead Of Super Bowl

In a unique approach to promote animal adoption, organizers of Super Bowl have organized an event which would feature puppies from shelter homes participating in fun games. Named ‘Puppy Bowl’, the event would be telecasted on Animal Planet and on Sunday, February 7, the same day as Super Bowl 2021. According to reports, the event would see the participation of over 70 puppies that would represent discreet teams.

The 16th annual event would see opposing teams ‘Ruff’ and ‘Fluff’ facing off each other with actor Dan Schachner assuming the role of a referee. All the participating puppies would chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field during the three-hour event. It would also witness six special needs puppies playing the field. The ‘Puppy Bowl’ is prerecorded with the involved animals already being adopted before the show airs on television.

I was pretty bummed I didn’t book the Puppy Bowl. But then I saw that @SnoopDogg and @MarthaStewart are hosting, and honestly I’d way rather watch that too. Can you guys send me a pup? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 2, 2021

Good News! Despite COVID the Puppy Bowl is still on! 70 puppies from shelters = a whole lot of cuteness!https://t.co/2mNnCgoFOq pic.twitter.com/p2kS3zKrjL — Mrs. Allan (@jallanteach) January 28, 2021

Ashton-Mila's Super Bowl commercial

Meanwhile, real-life couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently starred in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial, which has now left netizens smiling. In the hilarious act, Mila is seen stealing Ashton's Cheetos and singing to the lyrics of "It wasn't me" each time she gets caught. This leads to Ashton making his own version of the song to question her about stealing. The commercial also stars the lead singer of the song, rapper Shaggy, himself.

The ad was first introduced as a preview on TODAY, where the couple even gave an exclusive interview together and explained how they landed their role. Apparently, both of them had collectively decided to stop starring in projects together as they didn't want to stay away from their kids together at the same time, especially since a day's shoot is nothing like a 9-5 job. They have to invest 12-14 hours a day and that's way too long to go without seeing the kids.