Marcos Llorente Trolls Liverpool Over UCL Heroics After Cheekily Naming His Dog 'Anfield'

Atletico Madrid's Anfield hero Marcos Llorente is trolling Liverpool even a month after knocking the Reds out of the Champions League. The 25-year-old midfielder, who joined Atletico Madrid only last summer, revealed that he named his dog 'Anfield' after his stellar showing at the stadium.

Marcos Llorente dog named Anfield after midfielder's Champions League heroics

Marcos Llorente took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of his dog looking out of the window. The image was accompanied with a caption that read, ''Anfield watching the world go by...'

Marcos Llorente has named his dog 'Anfield' after playing a huge role in Atletico's Champions League win against Liverpool last month.



Top class p*ss-boiling! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4ezbu2apPx — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 3, 2020

The jibe at Liverpool's home stadium comes after Marcos Llorente managed to silence the fans at Anfield after coming on as a substitute in the second leg of the Champions League tie. Atletico Madrid entered the second leg with a slender 1-0 advantage. Liverpool dominated the 90 minutes but failed to make their dominance count as the game as pushed to extra-time.

It was in extra-time that Liverpool faltered allowing Marcos Llorente and Atletico Madrid to shine. A defensive midfielder by trade, Marcos Llorente pounced on a poor clearance from Liverpool goalkeeper to score in the 97th minute. With Anfield rocked after Atletico's equaliser, Llorente added another in the 105th minute to inflict further misery on Liverpool.

Alvaro Morata's goal in the dying minutes of the game sealed the victory for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico vs Liverpool: Highlights and behind-the-scenes footage

Atletico vs Liverpool: Llorente lauds Atletico's performance

Llorente, unsurprisingly, became an instant hero after his brace helped Atletico pull off an upset and know the defending champions out of the tournament. The midfielder even lauded his side's effort in an Instagram post after the game. Llorente wrote, 'This team is HUGE. Our fans deserve EVERYTHING. We won't forget this night EVER.'

Llorente continues to be in self-quarantine as LaLiga and the major leagues in Europe remain suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. The former Real Madrid man has been a constant presence on social media as he been interacting with his fans while also posting his workout videos.

It remains unknown when LaLiga and the other European leagues will resume their season.

