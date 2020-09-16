Good News: Wholesome Experience With Stranger; UK Museum Rectifies Colonial Past; And More

As the world battles through COVID-19 pandemic, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated each month. With such unforeseen challenges, people are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. Therefore, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. Here’s a compilation of positive news stories that can help encourage and lift up spirits amid such unprecedented dark times.

54-year-old woman decides to join university

A woman’s tweet about joining a university in her 50s is now doing rounds of the internet. It all started after Emma Preston, a resident of the United Kingdom, took to social media to announce that she had decided to educate herself at the age of 54. In the tweet, Preston revealed that she has got herself enrolled in a four-year course in Television Production at the University of Central Lancashire. Not only did her tweet captured everybody’s attention but also triggered a conversation where people shared stories of getting educated later in life.

British museum seeks to rectify colonial past

Oxford University's Pitt Rivers Museum revealed major changes to displays as part of the "decolonisation process" as it prepares to reopen its doors after months of COVID-19 induced lockdown. After a three-year-long comprehensive review led by its director, Laura Van Broekhoven, the museum has decided to remove artefacts from its displays, particularly those that are closely tied to British Imperial expansion. The museum will open for the public from September 22 onwards.

88-year-old man vows to walk 24,901 miles to raise funds

A man in his late 80s has decided to complete a walk, he had started more than 30 years ago, in order to raise funds for Mattapoisett Land Trust to secure more lands for conservation purposes in Massachusetts, USA. The man named Brad Hathaway had started walking around his town in 1988 after his doctor advised him to do so finding him at risk for heart disease and diabetes.

Recently, he decided to calculate the total distance he has covered so far and discovered he was just a few miles from completing 24,901 miles, a distance equivalent to the earth's circumference. According to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to raise money for the abovementioned cause, Brad on September 12 was 57 miles away from completing the target.

One of the largest known T-rex skeleton set to be auctioned

The skeleton of one of the largest known Tyrannosaurus rexes (T-rex) nicknamed ‘Stan’ is set to be auctioned in New York on October 6. According to the British auction house Christie’s, the dinosaur skeleton, which is around 40-feet, is approximately 67 million years old and it was discovered in 1987 in South Dakota by amateur palaeontologist Stan Sacrison. The skeleton is one of the most complete T-rex specimens’s ever found and it is believed that it could set a record for a sale of its kind.

Heart-melting experiences with strangers

A thread on Reddit community has commenced a discussion about the memorable interactions people have had with strangers. People are reminiscing how they may have found some of their best friends, or why it never worked out, or just plainly appreciating the “kind deed” done by an anonymous somebody.

Posted by the user named Epices, under the subreddit AskReddit, the post has amassed nearly 55k upvotes and has a wide array of experiences narrated by the people about the thrilling, awkward, long-lasting, but most of all kind encounters that they’ve had with the strangers during the course of their lifetimes.

