Bored Wife Gives Hilarious Makeover To Husband To Make Him Look Like Herself

In a hilarious turn of events, a bored wife decided to give a makeover to her husband changing him into herself during their home quarantine which had presumably taken a toll on both, as the husband gladly participated. Not just that, the wife filmed the transformation and shared the video on TikTok with a caption, “This took TOO long, don’t let it flop”, while she titled it, “Turning my husband into me.”

Both residents of the UK, Darcy and her husband Samuel, had to stall their world travel plans having married recently, about 7 months ago due to coronavirus pandemic. While the home confinement measures across the UK prohibited the two to go out on the otherwise romantic plans such as fine-dine, for a movie or shopping, the wife came up with the hilarious idea of doing a makeup transformation tutorial on her better half to keep themselves entertained. The end result was so shocking that the TikTok users were left speechless and could barely tell the difference between the two.

Read: Sameera Reddy & Akshai Varde Reveal Who's Messier In #couplechallenge; Watch

Read: As Earth Day Turns 50, Green Movement Faces Fresh Challenges

A tedious process

Speaking to a UK media outlet, Darcy said that her husband Samuel was quite excited and was amazed at his new makeover, so much as, that he believed he looked dashing as a woman. Samuel said that the process was rather tedious and wasn’t just about the make-up transformation, but it required him to dress, act, talk and walk like his wife. He further added that it took approximately two hours for the couple to apply base on his skin, reshape his eyebrows, epilate that extra hair, contour his face and eventually work the face sculpture with the make-up to make him look like a woman. In the video Darcy shared on TikTok, Samuel could be seen enjoying the process, occasionally sipping on wine amid his transformation and eventually pouting at the camera, looking exactly like his wife.

Read: Baby Aces 'flip A Bottle' Challenge, Her Reaction Wins The Internet

Read: What Is The Instagram Album Challenge? Here Are All The Musical Details About This Trend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.