Bizarre! UK Woman Calls Off Wedding With 'ghost Fiance', Says 'he Changed' After Holiday

A British woman who had claimed that she fell in love and got engaged with a ‘ghost’ has now revealed on a UK TV show ‘This Morning’ that she has decided to call off the wedding. Amethyst Realm, 32, claimed on the talk show that she decided to call off the wedding because her ‘ghost’ partner kept disappearing and that he had also started partying too much.

'Ghost' lover started partying too much

According to Realm, she had fallen in love with a ghost called Ray during a trip to Australia back in 2018. She further added the Ray asked Realm to marry him on their nine-month anniversary and that things between them were going well until both of them took a trip to Thailand. During her interview Realm said that she thought that Ray had gotten mixed up with bad people during their trip and that had caused him to become really ‘inconsiderate’.

Therefore, Realm stated that both she and Ray decided to call off the wedding. Realm also revealed that she suspected that her ‘ghost’ fiancé had started partying a lot during his long absences. Take a look at how some netizens reacted to the interview and Realms claims that she was about to marry a ghost.

Realm had previously also appeared on TV back 2018 when she had declared that she had met ‘her one true love’, during that time Realm has stated that her ghost lover who at that time did not have a name had proposed to her while they were travelling in England’s Wookey Hole caves to celebrate their nine-month relationship. Realm revealed that when her ‘ghost’ lover proposed, it was the first time she heard him speak.

