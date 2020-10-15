All Ghosts In Phasmophobia; Know About All The Numerous Ghost Types

Phasmophobia could be one of the greatest ghost games ever. This detective/horror game has the players really involved with the events of the game. The developers have designed the game with the horror theme in mind and they really have done justice to that. The ghosts and the characters play a significant role in the game and Phasmophobia has kept them in the forefront. Phasmophobia has various types of ghosts with different attributes. Players want to know about all the ghosts in Phasmophobia.

All Ghosts in Phasmophobia

There are in total 12 ghosts in Phasmophobia. All ghosts have different attributes, strengths, and weaknesses. Every ghost also has a specific type of evidence connected to them which helps the player identify the type of ghost they are facing. Here are all ghosts in Phasmophobia:

Spirit

Strength: None

Weakness: Using smudge sticks to prevent attacks

Evidence: Spirit Box, fingerprints, and Ghost Writing

Wraith

Strength: The Wraith's footsteps cannot be traced

Weakness: Reacts to salt

Evidence: Fingerprints, freezing temperatures, and Spirit Box

Phantom

Strength: Looking at a phantom will cause the player’s sanity to drop

Weakness: Taking its photo will cause it to disappear

Evidence: EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, and freezing temperatures

Poltergeist

Strength: The Poltergeist can move multiple objects at once

Weakness: Empty rooms

Evidence: Spirit Box, Fingerprints, and Ghost Orb

Banshee

Strength: The Banshee targets one player at a time

Weakness: The crucifix

Evidence: EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, and freezing temperatures

Jinn

Strength: The further the player is, the faster a Jinn is

Weakness: Turning off a location’s power source

Evidence: Spirit Box, Ghost Orb, and EMF Level 5

Demon

Strength: The Demon will attack aggressively

Weakness: Asking a question on an ouija board won’t lower a player’s sanity

Evidence: Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, and freezing temperatures

Yurei

Strength: Yurei can affect the player's sanity more than normal

Weakness: Using a smudge stick to prevent it from moving

Evidence: Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing, and freezing temperatures

Oni

Strength: Oni can move objects quickly

Weakness: Active when more players are nearby

Evidence: EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, and Ghost Writing

Mare

Strength: Mare has increased attacks in the dark

Weakness: Light

Evidence: Spirit Box, Ghost Orb, and freezing temperatures

Revenant

Strength: Revenants are fast when hunting

Weakness: Slow when the player is hidden

EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, and Ghost Writing

Shade

Strength: Shades are hard to find

Weakness: A shade won’t hunt if players are in groups

Evidence: EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, and Ghost Writing

Promo Image Source: UploadVR Twitter Handle