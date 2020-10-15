All Ghosts In Phasmophobia; Know About All The Numerous Ghost Types

Phasmophobia could be one of the greatest ghost games ever. This detective/horror game has the players really involved with the events of the game. The developers have designed the game with the horror theme in mind and they really have done justice to that. The ghosts and the characters play a significant role in the game and Phasmophobia has kept them in the forefront. Phasmophobia has various types of ghosts with different attributes. Players want to know about all the ghosts in Phasmophobia.
All Ghosts in Phasmophobia
There are in total 12 ghosts in Phasmophobia. All ghosts have different attributes, strengths, and weaknesses. Every ghost also has a specific type of evidence connected to them which helps the player identify the type of ghost they are facing. Here are all ghosts in Phasmophobia:
Spirit
- Strength: None
- Weakness: Using smudge sticks to prevent attacks
- Evidence: Spirit Box, fingerprints, and Ghost Writing
Wraith
- Strength: The Wraith's footsteps cannot be traced
- Weakness: Reacts to salt
- Evidence: Fingerprints, freezing temperatures, and Spirit Box
Phantom
- Strength: Looking at a phantom will cause the player’s sanity to drop
- Weakness: Taking its photo will cause it to disappear
- Evidence: EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, and freezing temperatures
Poltergeist
- Strength: The Poltergeist can move multiple objects at once
- Weakness: Empty rooms
- Evidence: Spirit Box, Fingerprints, and Ghost Orb
Banshee
- Strength: The Banshee targets one player at a time
- Weakness: The crucifix
- Evidence: EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, and freezing temperatures
Jinn
- Strength: The further the player is, the faster a Jinn is
- Weakness: Turning off a location’s power source
- Evidence: Spirit Box, Ghost Orb, and EMF Level 5
Demon
- Strength: The Demon will attack aggressively
- Weakness: Asking a question on an ouija board won’t lower a player’s sanity
- Evidence: Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, and freezing temperatures
Yurei
- Strength: Yurei can affect the player's sanity more than normal
- Weakness: Using a smudge stick to prevent it from moving
- Evidence: Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing, and freezing temperatures
Oni
- Strength: Oni can move objects quickly
- Weakness: Active when more players are nearby
- Evidence: EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, and Ghost Writing
Mare
- Strength: Mare has increased attacks in the dark
- Weakness: Light
- Evidence: Spirit Box, Ghost Orb, and freezing temperatures
Revenant
- Strength: Revenants are fast when hunting
- Weakness: Slow when the player is hidden
- EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, and Ghost Writing
Shade
- Strength: Shades are hard to find
- Weakness: A shade won’t hunt if players are in groups
- Evidence: EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, and Ghost Writing
Promo Image Source: UploadVR Twitter Handle