Bizarre! 25-year-old Pastry Found In A Freezer, Woman Says It Is Still Edible

Amid coronavirus pandemic, as majority of countries are under lockdown, many people are using their time cleaning and organising their closets, cupboards and even getting rid of the things they haven’t been using for a long time. In one such bizarre incident, a Twitter user claimed that his mother found a 25-year-old pastry lying at the bottom of a freezer. While the pastry was 25 years old, the mother still said that the pastry was edible.

One of the advantages of the lockdown is that the mother is finally getting to the bottom of her giant chest freezer.



Behold: 25 year old puff pastry. pic.twitter.com/lyIArR7d0V — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 9, 2020

In a series of tweets, Michael Patrick shared pictures of the packet and even a video in which his mother could be seen eating the pastry. In one the tweet Patrick said that the pastry was still good to eat after 25-years and his mother was planning on making some kind of ‘apple dessert thingy’ from it.

For everyone following the puff pastry saga - the mother insists it's still good to eat.



She's planning on making "some kind of apple dessert thingy"



Additional information about the pastry - it's older than both of my younger siblings (April 95 & June 97) — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 10, 2020

READ: Brazil Pianist Plays Live Piano On Truck To Celebrate Mother's Day; Read Here

In the video, one can see the mother eating the 25-year-old pastry and saying it is still crispy and delicious. The mother can be seen devouring the oven-baked pastry and saying that it is still good.

My mother is the only one brave enough to try her creation! pic.twitter.com/skGYUnMz1Z — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 10, 2020

Patrick even shared a picture of the pastry, which actually does not look terrible.

To be fair, not terrible. pic.twitter.com/s8aV6UwWJW — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 10, 2020

READ: Falguni Pathak Holds Balcony Concert For Neighbours Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

‘Brilliant’

Meanwhile, several internet users also reacted to the video. While some shared their own decades-old groceries that got forgotten in their freezer, others pored love for the mother and called it ‘brilliant’. One internet user wrote, “HAHA I love her. Living for this thread”. Another said, “Let us know in 24-48 hours how that turned out”.

i love this haha. the world has changed a lot in the last 25 years. they say "if only walls could talk" yeah well, if only pastry could listen. — chris is currently 3.5 alerts (@howmuchiswhere) May 10, 2020

I think that if you all survive this your entire household should be allowed out of any lockdown restrictions immediately because nothing is going to kill any of you — Marcus Ineson (@MarcusIneson) May 10, 2020

READ: Good News: From 'soulful' Gestures To 'cute' Animal Videos, 5 Stories Spreading Smiles

Brilliant!! — James Ferguson (@jamesgferguson) May 10, 2020

So "best by" dates are just lies to make use up their products in time to buy new ones? pic.twitter.com/ZWF6ZnlSAh — Igbokoyi (@AdmissionisFree) May 10, 2020

Eek I could have sent her my 25 year old spam to make a pie. pic.twitter.com/1ErhnotiBv — Susan Locke (@SusanLocke7) May 10, 2020

READ: Dog VS Cat: Watch What Happens When A 'good Boy' Walks Into The Cats' Neighborhood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.