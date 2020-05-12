Last Updated:

Bizarre! 25-year-old Pastry Found In A Freezer, Woman Says It Is Still Edible

In a bizarre incident, a Twitter user claimed that his mother found a 25-year-old pastry lying at the bottom of a freezer and made an 'apple dessert thingy’.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, as majority of countries are under lockdown, many people are using their time cleaning and organising their closets, cupboards and even getting rid of the things they haven’t been using for a long time. In one such bizarre incident, a Twitter user claimed that his mother found a 25-year-old pastry lying at the bottom of a freezer. While the pastry was 25 years old, the mother still said that the pastry was edible. 

In a series of tweets, Michael Patrick shared pictures of the packet and even a video in which his mother could be seen eating the pastry. In one the tweet Patrick said that the pastry was still good to eat after 25-years and his mother was planning on making some kind of ‘apple dessert thingy’ from it. 

In the video, one can see the mother eating the 25-year-old pastry and saying it is still crispy and delicious. The mother can be seen devouring the oven-baked pastry and saying that it is still good. 

Patrick even shared a picture of the pastry, which actually does not look terrible. 

‘Brilliant’

Meanwhile, several internet users also reacted to the video. While some shared their own decades-old groceries that got forgotten in their freezer, others pored love for the mother and called it ‘brilliant’. One internet user wrote, “HAHA I love her. Living for this thread”. Another said, “Let us know in 24-48 hours how that turned out”. 

