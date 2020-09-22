Video Of Woman Feeding Banana To Squirrel Sends Message Of Kindness, Netizens In Awe

A clip of a woman feeding a banana to a squirrel has left the netizens in complete awe, with many highlighting the need for such kindness and humanity. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video shows the squirrel feasting on the banana that is being fed to her. Nanda uses a quote by Buddha as his caption, emphasizing on how kindness is the true religion.

The act of kindness

The 17 seconds short video clip shows the squirrel hopping on a wooden platform as the woman offers her a partially peeled banana. As the video progressed, the squirrel can be seen enjoying every bite of the treat that she has been offered. Netizens have deemed the squirrel as the ‘cutest one’ after watching the adorable video.

Be kind to all creatures

This is the true religion.



The Buddha pic.twitter.com/Cv6OkZ2eeG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 20, 2020

Uploaded on September 20, the video has gathered over 2K likes with 267 Retweets. Skeptical about the video, one internet user wrote, 'But the squirrels run away as soon as they sense someone nearby'. Another person shared an image of a squirrel enjoying its meal in his backyard.

Squirrels are cute,they are fed eday in our backyard!! pic.twitter.com/9IFOovb9Ra — VP (@VenkataPrakhya) September 20, 2020

Kindness is subjective. Instead of feeding wild animals, raise voice for their natural habitat. — Binoy Sharma (@IamBXD) September 20, 2020

😁 looking awesome !! — AkhtarAnnu (@AkhtarAnnu) September 20, 2020

So cute 👌 — NiteshRunning (@Nitesh9999) September 20, 2020

Really nice — Abhinav Raj (@Abhinav39831045) September 20, 2020

Few days back, a clip of a thirsty squirrel desperately asking for water left internet stunned. The clip starts by showing two kids, one of them holding a water bottle, standing amid a road when a rodent suddenly appears and starts making gestures so as to ask water from them. After a few seconds, the kids notice the rodent with one of them lowering the water bottle. The thirsty rodent then immediately springs towards the bottle and starts gulping down the water desperately. The video only ends after the teeny squirrel finishes the entire water in the bottle and runs away.

