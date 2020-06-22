Video Of Woman Playing With Grandchild Takes Netizens Back To Childhood

A video of a grandmother playing the game of stones has sent the internet down the memory lane. Shared by a Twitter user named Raj, the nearly two-minute clip of an elderly woman teaching her granddaughter the retro game with stones has left the users on Twitter sentimental. Captioned as the children must spend time with the grandparents, the clip has amassed over 352.7k views and is now being shared widely.

“Hey, I know this game. My mom showed me. And later I came to know almost every house in the Rural area of Odisha plays this game, “a user wrote in the comments. The woman can be seen juggling the grey coloured stones in both her hands and she shows various tricks to her grandchild very efficiently. The users pointed out that the game signified the physical strength and mind and bodily coordination that the people in previous generations possessed to a great extent. “What skill, agility, focus, patience,eye-hand coordination!” wrote a user. “And concentration,” agreed the second.

Why kids should spend time with their grand parents too.. 🥰 #family 👪🧓👵👶 pic.twitter.com/l2UZSFj5sx — Raj 🕺🕶 #StayHomeStaySafe (@AndeDursu) June 19, 2020

Read: Tamil Nadu: Water Yoga Videos On International Yoga Day Leaves Netizens In Awe

Read: Woman's Creative Idea Of Swimming At Home Using A Rope Impresses Netizens; Watch

While some lauded the grandmother for her agility, many recalled playing the game in their childhood. “A few decades ago, remember playing this with family/friends/relatives in the Mithila region of both Bihar & Nepal. I will talk to someone soon to know the rules I have sadly forgotten. Thanks for sharing,” a user said. “Lovely. I played it with my Nani. Thanks for sharing. Reminded me to play all over again with my son,” recalled another. “Lovely. Maybe the last generation of grandparents who still know traditional games and folklores,” said the third. Users wondered where the older generation people picked amazing gaming skills.

Netizens recall childhood

“Took me back to my childhood summer vacations spent in Dharwad / Haliyal. We used to often play this one. Mom used to scold us not to play because we might become gamblers owing to reference to Shakunimama from Mahabharat,” a user said, recollecting the childhood memories.

Childhood back — Deppwingofwords (@Depp64941200) June 19, 2020

Adorable game...I played it with my friends Thanks for sharing.🙏

humare idr abhi bhi Y game khala jata ha. Childhood memories fresh ho gaye — Raksha Shan 🇮🇳 (@shanraksha777) June 20, 2020

Wow maa ji aap to pro player ho and purani baton ko yaad dila diyein — Papu Nayak (@PapuNayak_2000) June 20, 2020

Nice go to see this... Nostalgic Game😍 — Ayushi Kushwah (@AyushiKushwah2) June 20, 2020

ಅಜ್ಜಿ 💕 Childhood memories...Life before social media, PUBG era!! — Bharathi M Kumar (@BharathiKumar4) June 21, 2020

Loved to play this on rainy days when we couldn't play outside 😍 — PremaC🇮🇳🚩 (@prema2005) June 20, 2020

Its called "ghete" in haryana — Vishesh Tanwar (@visheshtanwar26) June 19, 2020

yes.. they become children once more — Saranya (@IAmSaranya_R) June 20, 2020

Read: Video: Caracal Beautifully Twitches Ears To Express Emotions, Netizens All Hearts

Read: Swami Ramdev Tweets Photo Of Baby Elephant 'doing Yoga', Netizens Impressed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.