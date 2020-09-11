Good News: Woman Praised For Starting Unique Venture Of Spinning Yarn From Lotus Stalks

A 27-year-old woman from Manipur recently earned praises for her unique venture of spinning yarn from the stalks of lotus. Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, while several people have been losing their livelihood, Bijayashanti Tongbram, from Bishnupur district, involved women of her village in making the yarn, with the hope that it will help generate income for them.

While speaking to ANI, Tongbram said that she got the idea from an elder, after which she researched about it and was able to produce yarn out of lotus stalks. She said that before this venture, she even tried making lotus tea.

Tongbram said, “To successfully make the lotus tea, I have placed an order for some equipment from Kolkata. But, due to the COVID lockdown, the delivery has been delayed”.

Manipur: 27-yr-old woman starts venture to make yarn from lotus stalks at a village in Bishnupur district. Bijayashanti Tongbram says,"I got the idea from an elder, did research on my own&was able to produce yarn out of lotus stalks. Before this, I tried making lotus tea."(09.09) pic.twitter.com/CXkchn5PH6 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

The 27-year-old has now requested the government to sanction funds under Manipur Start-up-Idea Stage so that she can maintain her lotus farms. She informed that she has already started to prepare nurseries for the farm. Tongbram further reiterated that the money will be of great help to carry out her business hassle-free.

In a bid to market her produce, Tongbram, who has a keen interest in promoting agro-tourism, also said that she has established contacts with other entrepreneurs in the same field. A necktie made out of the lotus yarn would cost around 100 dollars. I am in talks in with some of the successful entrepreneurs,” Tongbram added.

Netizens praise the ‘innovative’ idea

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old has received a lot of praises on social media for her unique venture. While one internet user called the idea ‘innovative,’ others said ‘great work’. One internet user informed, “Lotus silk is very popular in Burma and Vietnam. I am glad now even Indians are also starting production of lotus silk. More power to you Bijayashanti ji!” Another said, “If we get encouragement and cooperation, there are so many talents in the country, due to whose strength the country will become self-sufficient to a large extent in a few months”.

