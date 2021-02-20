Woman Tries To Kiss Husband While He Is On Zoom Call Discussing Economy: Watch

In a funny incident that went viral on social media, a wife can be seen trying to kiss her husband while he is on a Zoom call discussing the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on India's GDP. In the video, which is being widely shared on various social media platforms, the wife enters the frame and tries to kiss her husband before he peevishly points towards the screen of his laptop to indicate that he is on a call with someone. The wife then backs off and smiles as she looks embarrassed.

Zoom call .....so funny 😄 😄😄pic.twitter.com/6SV62xukMN — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 19, 2021

The video was shared by Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka, who captioned it saying, "Zoom call....so funny". The video has garnered more than 3,60,000 views on Twitter alone, with netizens showering love in the comment section. Businessman Anand Mahindra also jumped in and nominated the lady as "Wife of the Year'. Mahindra jokingly wrote that he would have nominated both of them as 'Couple of the Year' if the husband had been more indulgent rather than being grouchy about it.

😂😂😂😂😂

Though it would have been a little embarrassing, even then you can't term it as "Nonsense" it's called love which you should be happy about !!

You are a lucky man 👍👍👍 https://t.co/4hbO7knA6R — Aditya Khannah (@adityakhannah1) February 20, 2021

To funny, one of the benefits of #WFH /s https://t.co/Qr3yyh7dfn — Vineet VK Yadav (@Vineetyofficial) February 20, 2021

Ha ha ha so cute! He is indeed lucky, such a beautiful expression of love by her. But wrong timing! https://t.co/p0wNmHSnE5 — AK 🇮🇳 (@originalaakash) February 20, 2021

Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness! @hvgoenka https://t.co/MVCnAM0L3W — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 19, 2021

In another Zoom call incident

Earlier this week, Shweta trended on various social media platforms after a girl accidentally left her mic on during a Zoom call while talking about her friend's love life with someone on another call. In this video, a girl named Shweta is talking to a female friend about one of her boy friend’s past relationship. Shweta forgot to turn off her mic on the Zoom call and her phone conversation was audible to everybody. This viral video has led to 'Shweta' trending on social media and a subsequent meme fest has begun.

