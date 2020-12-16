Strangest Moments Of 2020: Giuliani’s Dripping Hair Dye; Awkward Zoom Call; Fly On Pence

Ever since Covid-19 became the overarching theme of 2020, several world leaders have repeatedly made ridiculous and often bizarre statements or embroiled themselves in controversy of some sort or the other. 2020 will surely be remembered historically as one of the most chaotic years. From Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigning suddenly to Bolsonaro calling horrifying Amazon fires “a lie”, here are some of the strangest and indigestible moments and actions of politicians across the globe.

Bolsonaro calls horrific Amazon forest fire “a lie”

Bolsonaro sparked worldwide outrage earlier this year after he called the Amazon fire a "lie". The President's comment came as reports of a rise in Amazon forest fire this year emerged. Brazil's national space research agency Inpe had said that scale of the wildfire in the Amazon rainforest has gone up by 17 per cent this year in August as compared to the same period last year. However, Bolsonaro dismissed his own space agency's findings as a "lie", and then as his neighbours called for action, he challenged them to fly above the forest and see for themselves.

Japan PM Shinzo Abe resigns

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe formally confirmed his resignation and announced that he will be stepping down effective immediately, citing personal health reasons. In his final speech as PM, he said, 'I want to send my apology to the people, as I step down as Prime Minister, there is no guarantee that my health gets better.’

Man appears naked during Zoom conference call with Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro made headlines for ridiculous things such as when a businessman showed up for a virtual meeting with the president without clothes. The concerned man forgot to turn off his camera as he went to take shower while the meeting was still underway. "Paulo, there's a colleague there in the last little square, he left, is he OK?" Bolsonaro said.

Donald Trump Jr mispronounces PPE

US President Donald Trump’s first son, Donald Trump Jr mispronounced personal protective equipment (PPE) as “P, P, and E” while campaigning for father at Republican National Convention 2020. Trump Jr talked about the “quick action” that the US President took in response to COVID-19 pandemic like delivering equipment to healthcare facilities. However, a section of his enthusiastic speech had gone viral on the internet when he mentioned PPE in the wrong sequence. Here’s the clip:

Donald Trump Jr.:" The President quickly took action and shut down travel from China. Joe Biden and his Democrat allies called my father a racist and xenophobe for doing it."#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/DPCj0l5j9S — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 25, 2020

Police find cash stacked in underpants of Bolsonaro’s ally

In another blow for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s efforts to showcase himself as an anti-corrupt politician, the Guardian reported that police seized money hidden in the underpants of his ally.In an investigation of a case related to embezzlement of public funds that were aimed at tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the law enforcement officers reportedly seized nearly 30,000 reais or INR 3.8 lakhs in cash during a raid on the home of senator Chico Rodrigues, the deputy leader of Bolsonaro’s government coalition in the senate.

Fly sits on US VP Mike Pence’s head during debate

The Fly on Pence's head has died from corona.#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/1XTMEHTvIF — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) October 8, 2020

Rudy Giuliani’s hair dye drips down

US President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani caught limelight after he appeared to sweat the brown coloured hair dye during a press conference which was streamed LIVE on US TV stations. Giuliani was giving an update about Trump’s election bids, which he alleged were plagued by errors and rejected by the courts. Interestingly, what caught the viewers’ attention was Giuliani’s tone as if he was falling apart which was followed by the trickling of his hair dye from the side of his head.

Macron’s poster pasted on roads in Mumbai’s Bhendi bazaar

Pedestrians and motorists in Bhendi Bazaar area spotted hundreds of posters of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is facing criticism from Muslim countries over a cartoon row in France, pasted on the Mohammed Ali Road under JJ flyover. Police had ordered the removal of posters from the streets of the city where they had been stuck as a sign of protest. The video had gone viral in which posters of Macron could be seen plastered on roads which cars and pedestrians trampled and soiled them.

Scottish politician’s cat interrupts Zoom meeting with its tail

Scottish Politician John Nicolson’s cat Rojo photobombed one of his virtual meetings. Nicolson was speaking about the advantages of putting subtitles on children’s television during a committee discussion when his cat suddenly interrupted him by jumping in front of the camera, waving its tail. “I apologize for my cat’s tail,” the politician told his colleagues as the cat casually made an appearance during the meeting.

An MP's cat Rojo made a hilarious appearance at his Zoom meeting today when he blocked the camera with his bushy tail. J. Nicolson, MP for Ochil had been taking part in the Digital, Culture, Media&Sport Committee when Rojo sauntered past the screen with his striped tail on show. pic.twitter.com/8R6RyrPo86 — hurriyatpk (@hurriyatpk1) July 14, 2020

UK foreign minister says ‘taking the knee’ seems to be from GOT

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said that “taking the knee” seems to have been inspired by the HBO’s drama series Game of Thrones. Amid the worldwide protests of Black Lives Matter, triggered by the death of African American George Floyd in police custody, most demonstrators have ‘taken the knee’ to show solidarity and also to mourn for the victim. However, Raab said in an interview with British radio that he understands the sense of frustration and restlessness that has driven people to take the streets and demand justice against racial bias in the world. The British Foreign Minister acknowledged that ‘taking the knee’ might have a “broader history” but for him, it seems to have been inspired by Game of Thrones.

