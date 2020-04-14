World Art Day Significance And Why It Is Celebrated; Read Full Details

The International Association of Arts declared World Art Day to be celebrated on April 15, every year. Many conferences, workshops and cultural events take place across the globe. Even though the coronavirus pandemic might put a limit on the celebrations, on this day people can celebrate by appreciating artists in their vicinity. Simply thank artists for their peaceful contribution through workshops and visiting exhibitions.

World Art Day 2020, as mentioned above, will be celebrated tomorrow, on April 15. The day marks the celebration of arts; not specifically fine arts but all forms of skills. It also marks the birth of Leonardo da Vinci whose contribution to modern art revolutionised the filed. The day brings together artists from the world in all fields. According to the official site of IAA, the day marks the celebration of any creative activity worldwide.

World Art Day meaning

April 15 also marks the birth of Leonardo Da Vinci, he is considered the greatest maestro of all times be it art, science or technology. Further, the International Association of Arts believes that he is the true icon of practising art. Thus in 2012, the General Assembly of IAA decided to declare a day dedicated to art.

World Art Day is also used as a platform to promote artists around the world. People can break the shackles of society if they only practice liberating art, as per the official website of IAA. Furthermore, it also celebrates the efforts of the artists who make people’s lives better.

World Art Day celebration

The World Art Day marked on Leonardi Da Vinci’s birthday is also symbolic of the contribution he has made to modern art. It also implies on artistic thinking and not only laying out fine arts. Da Vinci was a mathematician, inventor, engineer, philosopher. He was considered the Renaissance Man for his contributions to the world of art and World Art Day also marks the same. The day is known to unite artists around the world and also bring peace in expression.

