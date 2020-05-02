World Laughter Day Wishes To Put A Smile On The Faces Of Your Loved Ones

The World Laughter Day takes place on the first Sunday of the month of May each year. This year, World Laughter Day will be celebrated on May 3, 2020. Dr Madan Kataria was the first person to create the World Laughter Day in 1988. He is also the founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement. It is celebrated to change the mental state of a person and is also a good remedy to lead a healthy and happy life. All pictures/Shutterstock

Wishes for World Laughter Day

· Your smile makes my day! Keep smiling and make others happy! World Laughter Day.

· Wishing a very Happy World Laughter Day full of healthy laughs and hilarious jokes to make it a good day

· Laughter is cute and precious. Don’t reserve it but share it. Happy laughter day.

Laugh to Enjoy, Laugh to Celebrate, Laugh to Forget, Laugh to Leave."We All Laugh in the Same Language".Panchavati Gaurav Wishes you.

· The most precious gift you can give anyone is a happy laugh…. Best wishes on World Laughter Day to you.

· Even if we are tired, we cannot choose a scene better than a laughter one on World laughter day.

· World Laughter Day is a reminder that we must never miss a chance to laugh to add more years to our lives.

· Laughter is indeed the best medicine. Choose life! World Laughter Day.

· On the occasion of World Laughter Day, I pray many more laughs for you to make this life a better one for you.

· World Laughter Day. Every day should be a Laughter Day because we enjoy laughing. Stay happy and keep smiling!

· The best thing about laugh is it doesn’t give you wrinkles but adds glow to your face…. Happy World Laughter Day.

· Laugh it loud today. Make it loud, make it large every day, every hour, laugh more, and live more. World Laughter Day.

· No one likes to see sad faces, we all love to see happy faces…. Always laugh and smile to make it a better world.

· Happiness is something which is just incredible and it is connected with the smile vice versa

· Tickles are the best way to make even the toughest souls laugh…. Happy World Laughter Day.

· Today it is World Laughter Day, so a perfect day, when we smile and spread the essences of the Laughter.

· I have always felt that laughter in the face of reality is probably the finest sound there is and will last until the day when the game is called on account of darkness. In this world, a good time to laugh is any time you can.

· Make it a wonderful World Laughter Day by making everyone around you laugh and have a joyous life.

· Laughter is the best ice breaker. Happy World Laughter Day. Did you break the ice today?

· When you laugh, you add more life to your years and also more years to your life….. Keep laughing because it is Let’s Laugh Day.

· Laughter is the best medicine we must all taste every day to stay healthy. Happy World Laughter Day.

· Today is the official day to laugh because it is Let’s Laugh Day and we must make the most of this wonderful day which lets us laugh out loud.

· Smile doesn’t cost a thing and laugh just costs a joke….. Happy World Laughter Day.

· The best offering for anyone is a good laugh and on the occasion of World Laughter Day, I wish you lots of laugh to make your life beautiful.

· The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter. Happy World Laughter Day..!

· The best therapy for a happy and healthy life is laughter…. So laugh every day and laugh on World Laughter Day I will follow the upward road today; I will keep my face to the light. I will think high thoughts as I go my way; I will do what I know is right. I will look for the flowers by the side of the road; I will laugh and love and be strong. I will try to lighten another’s load this day as I fare along. I thank comedians for shinning my life with their infectious smiles on world laughter day.

· We All Laugh In The Same Language. Happy World Laughter Day.

