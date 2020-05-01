World Tuna Day 2020 Meaning, Significance And Everything Else You Need To Know About It

World Tuna Day is observed on May 2 every year. The United Nations (UN) established the World Tuna Day to raise awareness about the tuna fish and its importance to humans and earth. It is also observed to promote more sustainable fishing practices. Here is everything you need to know about the World Tuna Day 2020.

World Tuna Day 2020

World Tuna Day meaning and history

The United Nations general assembly officially voted in favour of observing World Tuna Day in the year 2016. World Tuna Day was observed for the first time in the year 2017. Since then it is observed every year on May 2.

World Tuna Day significance

According to the UN, there are a large number of countries which depend on tuna for food security and nutrition. According to a report, more than 80 countries have tuna fisheries and the number and capacity of these fisheries is constantly growing. Environmental groups like World Wildlife Fund (WWF) have warned that several types of tuna are now endangered and this is happening because of overfishing of tunas.

Therefore to spread awareness about the same and to avoid the overfishing of tunas, World Tuna Day is very important. World Tuna Day is observed to promote sustainable fishing of tuna as many countries rely on them for its nutritional value and also economic value too. World Tuna Day is aimed at spreading the information about tuna and the possible drastic impact because of overfishing of tuna. Tuna fish is also very important in maintaining the food chain and ecosystem.

Happy World Tuna Day 2020

