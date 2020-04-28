Curry Leaves And Its Benefits To Human Body As Explained By Nutrition Expert Luke Coutinho

Curry leaves are one of the most essential components of Indian cuisine. The curry leaves are used in almost every part of the country and not just in India, Curry leaves are part of many international cuisines as well. Recently, nutrition expert Luke Coutinho took to his Instagram to share a video in which he explained the benefits of curry leaves. Here is what he has to say about the Indian superfood, curry leaves.

Also Read | Who Played CJ On 'God Friended Me'? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Actor

Benefits of curry leaves as explained by Luke Coutinho

Curry leaves are rich in iron, calcium, vitamin A and most of the vitamin B spectrum too. Curry leaves can help in improving memory, skin problems and they are even beneficial in controlling the weight. Curry leaves can be used in different types of food like chutneys, curry, rice, lentil preparations and many more. Dried curry leaves can also be chewed for its several benefits.

Also Read | Kiwi Woman's 'Sound Of Music' Parody Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Garners Massive YouTube Views

See the video here

Benefits of curry leaves can also be found helpful in treating a bad stomach. Curry leaves can help people with diarrhoea and constipation too. One just needs to boil the curry leaves in water and drink it. There are other ways like creating a paste of curry leaves with water and mixing it in food or consuming them directly with a bit of jaggery to give a sweet taste to it.

Also Read | Salman As Hulk,Hrithik As Thor Could Be Perfect If 'Avengers:Endgame' Had A 'desi' Version

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Reveals What He Did On His First Meeting With Brad Pitt; Read More

Increasing consumption is also helpful to treat nausea. That is why it is used in patients going through chemotherapy and radiation treatments to reduce nausea. Curry leaves are also highly anti-bacterial. This helps in improving the overall immune system. Curry leaves nutrition is also helpful for diabetics. It helps in reducing blood sugar levels especially post meals. Curry leaves are also good for eyes. One of the best treatment for hair problems is boiling curry leaves in coconut oil till it becomes thick, This oil can be stored for around six months.