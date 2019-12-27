Pet Cat That Went Missing 6-years-ago Found And Returned To Family On Christmas Eve

A cat who reportedly went missing for more than six years was finally reunited with his owners on Christmas Eve after a passerby found him in a 'sorry state'. According to international media reports, husband and wife John Kinloch and Jude Corr, from the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, UK, hadn't seen Tabs ever since he disappeared back in February 2013.

However, the couple celebrated a 'Christmas miracle' when they received a phone call from a volunteer at an animal charity who found a chip which revealed his name and owner's telephone number.

While talking to an international media outlet, Jude said that she couldn't believe it when she received a phone call regarding her missing cat. At first, she also thought that it was some kind of prank. Jude further revealed that her husband hasn't stopped crying since and one once Tabs met John, she said that it was like he had been reunited with his best friend.

Tabs is now 19-years-old and was spotted by Lisa Jones who was walking home on Christmas Eve after buying a toy for her daughter. She told the media outlet that when she saw the cat at the end of the road, he looked really matted, skinny and poorly. At first, Lisa also thought of proving Tabs a permanent home but after calling Kent's Animal Lost and Found Charity, they were able to track down the owners.

'Christmas miracle'

As soon as the couple received a call from the shelter, they drove straight to collect Tabs after which Jude said that she had never seen an animal so 'emaciated and skinny'. Jude also said that Tabs spine was protruding from his back, his hair was really matte and he had sores all over his body, however, the couple could still recognise his face.

Jude further said that Tabs also vomited during the journey after eating his first proper meal in years. According to international media reports, the cat is now settling into his new home and is always surrounded by fellow pet cat Ziggy and Jack Russell Pip, who are both treating him with care.

