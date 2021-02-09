'Wow Wow No Cow' Commercial Takes Social Media By Storm; See Reactions

One SuperBowl commercial that is making everybody bicker on Twitter about it being the best or the worst ad ever seen is the "Wow Wow No Cow" Oatly commercial. The commercial has got millions of people talking and should at least be awarded for its clever marketing strategy. What is all the hype about?

The Wow Wow No Cow Commercial

Imagine sitting at the edge of your seats sporting matching tees of your favourite football team with free popcorn to throw at your TV each time the losing team comes on when suddenly a grown man singing what sounds like a nursery rhyme appears on your screen out of nowhere. That's exactly what happened during this Superbowl weekend. The Oatly commercial caught everybody off-guard with its weird premise and made sure to stick like glue in everybody's head with its catchy tune and simple lyrics that went, "Wow Wow No Cow." The man singing the jingle was then revealed to be the CEO of Oatly, Toni Petersson.

Almost immediately, everybody stormed to Twitter to comment about the ad, making it possibly the quickest Twitter trend. The commercial received a mixed response. While some bluntly exclaimed that it's the worst ad they've ever seen, many appreciated the weird marketing strategy and said that it ultimately fulfiled its purpose anyway. It is now being called one of the best SuperBowl commercials to go down in history. Check out the funny reactions on Twitter.

Oatly jingle kinda nice tbh pic.twitter.com/tq9gOYQZ0Q — Blackbeard (@Blackbeard) February 8, 2021

Me trying to get “wow wow wow, no cow” out of my head over the next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/DRPkqJq7ZZ — David Lynch (@RealDavidLynch) February 8, 2021

When he really got into “wow, no cow”: #SuperBowlLV pic.twitter.com/CVUL8RhVKd — Alex Hernandez (@salejandroh) February 8, 2021

In fact, what's even funnier is that the brand itself was in on the joke as they quickly changed their website outlet to a quirky message that commented on how the ad may not have been the ideal SuperBowl-ish idea but still got people to visit the website. The brand then proceeded to troll itself by sharing white t-shirts that said, "I really hated that Oatly commercial." The caption pointed out that though they cannot give the viewers their 30-seconds back, they can give them this free t-shirt that will let the whole world know where their true opinions about the CEO's singing skills stand.

