You Are A 90s Kid If You Can Identify THESE Trendy Items From Back In The Days

The '90s kids often boast about their times which was full of fun and some of the very first electronic gadgets ever made. The comparison between 90s kids and today's generation has always intrigued the masses as many exclaim that gone are the good old days when kids used to actually go out, play and spend time with friends and not spend time scrolling through mobile phones. Thus, here's a fun quiz for all the 90s kids to reminisce their childhood days and test if they still remember these highly trendy things from the 90s.

You are a 90s kid if you can identify these things

These action figures from back in the days were quick to become an obsession of the majority of boys as most of them used to have at least one of these figures while many were proud owners of several collections of these toys. Can you identify which action figures are these?

Pokemon

Power Rangers

Transformers

This digital pet soon became one of the biggest toy fads in the late 1990s. It was created in Japan and comprised a small egg-shaped gadget along with a square screen and three buttons. Can you guess what this digital pet was called?

Tamagotchi

Pokedex

Go-Bots

One of the simplest yet highly-loved toys of the 90s consisting of the string and the axle, every 90s kid has at least played with this colourful type once in their lifetime. Can you identify which toy is it?

Bayblade

The Slinky

Yo-Yos

These colourful toy balls are made of rubber filaments and were later available in cartoon structures as well including Angry Birds. One ball is said to comprise 2000 rubber filaments and comes in a variety of colour combinations. Do you know what are these toy balls called?

Koosh balls

Crazy balls

Magic balls

These spinning top and battle top toys were also invented in Japan which went on to become world-famous in no time. Most of the 90s kids must have surely had competitions with these toys as it had become a popular trend back then. Can you guess the name of this toy?

Bayblade

Yo-Yos

Tamagotchi

This portable cassette player allowed everyone to listen to the music of their choice on the go back in time when mobile phones weren't invented. Do you know what this portable cassette player from Sony was called?

Pager

Walkman

iPods

These small round disks used to be distributed as promotional items with several products back then. Most of the 90s kids used to love collecting them and used to buy those products only to increase their collection. Can you guess what were these disks called?

Badges

The Sticky Hand

Tazos

These were highly common in the 90s for storing information and move information from one computer to another. This disc storage consisted of a thin and flexible disk. Can you identify what is it called?

Floppy Disc

Hard Disk

CD

Answers

Power Rangers Tamagotchi Yo-Yos Koosh balls Bayblade Walkman Tazos Floppy Disc

