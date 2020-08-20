GK Questions 2020 For August 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.


1.Under an agreement with which of the following countries did Subhas Chandra Bose organize the Indian soldiers, taken as prisoners by the Axis Powers, into the Azad Hind Fauj?
2. We hear of two envoys being sent to the Roman kings, one in 27-28 AD to the court of Augustus and the other in 110-20 AD to the court of -------------.
3. Guru Gopi Krishna was a maestro of which of the following dance forms?
4. Ms Bachendri Pal had undertaken a unique expedition for focusing attention on which of these?
5. Metals are good conductors of electricity because of ---------.
6. Let a thin capillary tube be replaced with another tube of insufficient length then, we find water -----------.
7. Which is the principal organ of the United Nations that as virtually accomplished its object?
8. The headquarters of the UNESCO is at ---------------.
9. 'Kathakali' is a folk dance prevalent in which state?
10. Which of the following dances is a solo dance?
11. The use of Kharoshti in ancient Indian architecture is the result of India's contact with ------------.
12. Vaikhanasa the five-fold conception of Vishnu consists of -------------.
I. brahman
II. purusha
III. prakriti
IV. satya
V. achyuta
VI. aniruddha
13. Which of the following fields Nageshwara Rao is associated with?
14. Jamini Roy was famous?
15. Out of the following pairs, choose the pair in which the physical quantities do not have identical dimension?
16. If two bodies of different masses, initially at rest, are acted upon by the same force for the same time, then both bodies acquire the same ---------.
17. Which UN body deals with the population problem?
18. Besides the UK, USA, Germany and Japan the G-7 countries includes ------------.
19. The National Anthem was first sung in the year -------.
20. Thillana is a format of -------------.
21. The troops raised by the emperor but not paid directly the state and place under the charge of mansabadars were know as ------------.
22. In which field 'Aachan Maharaj' has distinguished himself?
23. Pick out the scalar quantity ---------.
24. Rectifiers are used to convert -----------------.
25. The headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) is located in --------------.
26. 'Madhubani', a style of folk paintings, is popular in which of the following states in India?
27. Which country shares AI-based technology, high-end equipment with AIIMS to help combat COVID-19?
28. Which state Govt Launched 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' scheme to Provide Soft Loans, Subsidies to Youth?
29. Which nation's Crown Prince Committed USD 25mn to Expand Unified Champion Schools to 6 countries Including India?
30. Which state is going to Promulgate Ordinance to Enhance Punishment for Non-Compliance of Covid-19 regulations?
1.Under an agreement with which of the following countries did Subhas Chandra Bose organize the Indian soldiers, taken as prisoners by the Axis Powers, into the Azad Hind Fauj?
Answer- Japan
2. We hear of two envoys being sent to the Roman kings, one in 27-28 AD to the court of Augustus and the other in 110-20 AD to the court of -------------.
Answer- Trajan
3. Guru Gopi Krishna was a maestro of which of the following dance forms?
Answer- Kathak
4. Ms Bachendri Pal had undertaken a unique expedition for focusing attention on which of these?
Answer- Spirit of Adventure
5. Metals are good conductors of electricity because of ---------.
Answer- they contain free electrons
6. Let a thin capillary tube be replaced with another tube of insufficient length then, we find water -----------.
Answer- will not rise
7. Which is the principal organ of the United Nations that as virtually accomplished its object?
Answer- The Trusteeship Council
8. The headquarters of the UNESCO is at ---------------.
Answer- Paris
9. 'Kathakali' is a folk dance prevalent in which state?
Answer- Kerala
10. Which of the following dances is a solo dance?
Answer- Otten Thullal
11. The use of Kharoshti in ancient Indian architecture is the result of India's contact with ------------.
Answer- Greece
12. Vaikhanasa the five-fold conception of Vishnu consists of -------------.
Answer- I, III, IV, V and VI
13. Which of the following fields Nageshwara Rao is associated with?
Answer- Motion Pictures
14. Jamini Roy was famous?
Answer- Painter
15. Out of the following pairs, choose the pair in which the physical quantities do not have identical dimension?
Answer- Impulse and moment of force
16. If two bodies of different masses, initially at rest, are acted upon by the same force for the same time, then both bodies acquire the same ---------.
Answer- momentum
17. Which UN body deals with the population problem?
Answer- UNFPA
18. Besides the UK, USA, Germany and Japan the G-7 countries includes ------------.
Answer- Canada, France and Italy
19. The National Anthem was first sung in the year -------.
Answer- 1911
20. Thillana is a format of -------------.
Answer- Bharatanatyam
21. The troops raised by the emperor but not paid directly the state and place under the charge of mansabadars were know as ------------.
Answer- Dakhili
22. In which field 'Aachan Maharaj' has distinguished himself?
Answer- Dance
23. Pick out the scalar quantity ---------.
Answer- pressure
24. Rectifiers are used to convert -----------------.
Answer- Alternating current to Direct current
25. The headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) is located in --------------.
Answer- Geneva
26. 'Madhubani', a style of folk paintings, is popular in which of the following states in India?
Answer- Bihar
27. Which country shares AI-based technology, high-end equipment with AIIMS to help combat COVID-19?
Answer- Israel
28. Which state Govt Launched 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' scheme to Provide Soft Loans, Subsidies to Youth?
Answer- West Bengal
29. Which nation's Crown Prince Committed USD 25mn to Expand Unified Champion Schools to 6 countries Including India?
Answer- Abu Dhabi
30. Which state is going to Promulgate Ordinance to Enhance Punishment for Non-Compliance of Covid-19 regulations?
Answer- Odisha
