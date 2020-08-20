Last Updated:

GK Questions 2020 For August 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

gk questions

Top GK Questions for August 20, 2020

1.Under an agreement with which of the following countries did Subhas Chandra Bose organize the Indian soldiers, taken as prisoners by the Axis Powers, into the Azad Hind Fauj?

  • China
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Japan

2. We hear of two envoys being sent to the Roman kings, one in 27-28 AD to the court of Augustus and the other in 110-20 AD to the court of -------------.

  • Cartius
  • Trajan
  • Nero
  • Brutus

3. Guru Gopi Krishna was a maestro of which of the following dance forms?

  • Kuchipudi
  • Kathak
  • Manipuri
  • Bharatanatyam

4. Ms Bachendri Pal had undertaken a unique expedition for focusing attention on which of these?

  • One Nation one Family
  • The Girl Child
  • National Integration
  • Spirit of Adventure

5. Metals are good conductors of electricity because of ---------.

  • they contain free electrons
  • the atoms are lightly packed
  • they have a high melting point
  • All of the above

6. Let a thin capillary tube be replaced with another tube of insufficient length then, we find water -----------.

  • will overflow
  • will not rise
  • depressed
  • change its meniscus

7. Which is the principal organ of the United Nations that as virtually accomplished its object?

  • The Security Council
  • The General Assembly
  • The International Court of Justice
  • The Trusteeship Council

8. The headquarters of the UNESCO is at ---------------.

  • Rome
  • Geneva
  • New York
  • Paris

9. 'Kathakali' is a folk dance prevalent in which state?

  • Karnataka
  • Orissa
  • Kerala
  • Manipur

10. Which of the following dances is a solo dance?

  • Ottan Thullal
  • Kuchipudi
  • Yakshagana
  • Odissi

11. The use of Kharoshti in ancient Indian architecture is the result of India's contact with ------------.

  • Central Asia
  • Iran
  • Greece
  • China

12. Vaikhanasa the five-fold conception of Vishnu consists of -------------.

I. brahman

II. purusha

III. prakriti

IV. satya

V. achyuta

VI. aniruddha

  • I, II, III, IV and V
  • II, III, IV, V and VI
  • I, II, IV, V and VI
  • I, III, IV, V and VI

13. Which of the following fields  Nageshwara Rao is associated with?

  • Sports
  • Literature
  • Motion Pictures
  • Politics

14. Jamini Roy was famous?

  • Producer
  • Painter
  • Dancer
  • Actor

15. Out of the following pairs, choose the pair in which the physical quantities do not have identical dimension?

  • Pressure and Young's modules
  • Planck's constant and Angular momentum
  • Impulse and moment of force
  • Force and rate of change of linear momentum

16. If two bodies of different masses, initially at rest, are acted upon by the same force for the same time, then both bodies acquire the same ---------.

  • velocity
  • momentum
  • acceleration
  • kinetic energy

17. Which UN body deals with the population problem?

  • UNFPA
  • UNDP
  • UNICEF
  • UNESCO

18. Besides the UK, USA, Germany and Japan the G-7 countries includes ------------.

  • Canada, France and Russia
  • Canada, Italy and the Netherlands
  • France, Netherlands and Russia
  • Canada, France and Italy

19. The National Anthem was first sung in the year -------.

  • 1911
  • 1913
  • 1936
  • 1935

20. Thillana is a format of -------------.

  • Kuchipudi
  • Odissi
  • Baharatanatyam
  • Kathak

21. The troops raised by the emperor but not paid directly the state and place under the charge of mansabadars were know as ------------.

  • Walashahi
  • Barawardi
  • JCumaki
  • Dakhili

22. In which field 'Aachan Maharaj' has distinguished himself?

  • Painting
  • Drama
  • Dance
  • Vocal Music

23. Pick out the scalar quantity ---------.

  • force
  • pressure
  • velocity
  • acceleration

24. Rectifiers are used to convert -----------------.

  • Direct current to Alternating current
  • Alternating current to Direct current
  • high voltage to low voltage
  • low voltage to high voltage

25. The headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) is located in --------------.

  • Paris
  • Madrid
  • New York
  • Geneva

26. 'Madhubani', a style of folk paintings, is popular in which of the following states in India?

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Rajasthan
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Bihar

27. Which country shares AI-based technology, high-end equipment with AIIMS to help combat COVID-19?

  • Israel
  • USA
  • Russia
  • India

28. Which state Govt Launched 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' scheme to Provide Soft Loans, Subsidies to Youth?

  • Odisha
  • West Bengal
  • Haryana
  • Punjab

29. Which nation's Crown Prince Committed USD 25mn to Expand Unified Champion Schools to 6 countries Including India?

  • China
  • Britain
  • North Korea
  • Abu Dhabi

30. Which state is going to Promulgate Ordinance to Enhance Punishment for Non-Compliance of Covid-19 regulations?

  • Telangana
  • Odisha
  • Goa
  • Maharashtra

GK 2020 Answer

1.Under an agreement with which of the following countries did Subhas Chandra Bose organize the Indian soldiers, taken as prisoners by the Axis Powers, into the Azad Hind Fauj?

Answer- Japan

2. We hear of two envoys being sent to the Roman kings, one in 27-28 AD to the court of Augustus and the other in 110-20 AD to the court of -------------.

Answer- Trajan

3. Guru Gopi Krishna was a maestro of which of the following dance forms?

Answer- Kathak

4. Ms Bachendri Pal had undertaken a unique expedition for focusing attention on which of these?

Answer- Spirit of Adventure

5. Metals are good conductors of electricity because of ---------.

Answer- they contain free electrons

6. Let a thin capillary tube be replaced with another tube of insufficient length then, we find water -----------.

Answer- will not rise

7. Which is the principal organ of the United Nations that as virtually accomplished its object?

Answer- The Trusteeship Council

8. The headquarters of the UNESCO is at ---------------.

Answer- Paris

9. 'Kathakali' is a folk dance prevalent in which state?

Answer- Kerala

10. Which of the following dances is a solo dance?

Answer- Otten Thullal

11. The use of Kharoshti in ancient Indian architecture is the result of India's contact with ------------.

Answer- Greece

12. Vaikhanasa the five-fold conception of Vishnu consists of -------------.

Answer- I, III, IV, V and VI

13. Which of the following fields  Nageshwara Rao is associated with?

Answer- Motion Pictures

14. Jamini Roy was famous?

Answer- Painter

15. Out of the following pairs, choose the pair in which the physical quantities do not have identical dimension?

Answer- Impulse and moment of force

16. If two bodies of different masses, initially at rest, are acted upon by the same force for the same time, then both bodies acquire the same ---------.

Answer- momentum

17. Which UN body deals with the population problem?

Answer- UNFPA

18. Besides the UK, USA, Germany and Japan the G-7 countries includes ------------.

Answer- Canada, France and Italy

19. The National Anthem was first sung in the year -------.

Answer- 1911

20. Thillana is a format of -------------.

Answer- Bharatanatyam

21. The troops raised by the emperor but not paid directly the state and place under the charge of mansabadars were know as ------------.

Answer- Dakhili

22. In which field 'Aachan Maharaj' has distinguished himself?

Answer- Dance

23. Pick out the scalar quantity ---------.

Answer- pressure

24. Rectifiers are used to convert -----------------.

Answer- Alternating current to Direct current

25. The headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) is located in --------------.

Answer- Geneva

26. 'Madhubani', a style of folk paintings, is popular in which of the following states in India?

Answer- Bihar

27. Which country shares AI-based technology, high-end equipment with AIIMS to help combat COVID-19?

Answer- Israel

28. Which state Govt Launched 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' scheme to Provide Soft Loans, Subsidies to Youth?

Answer- West Bengal

29. Which nation's Crown Prince Committed USD 25mn to Expand Unified Champion Schools to 6 countries Including India?

Answer- Abu Dhabi

30. Which state is going to Promulgate Ordinance to Enhance Punishment for Non-Compliance of Covid-19 regulations?

Answer- Odisha

