GK Questions 2020 For August 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for August 20, 2020

1.Under an agreement with which of the following countries did Subhas Chandra Bose organize the Indian soldiers, taken as prisoners by the Axis Powers, into the Azad Hind Fauj?

China

Germany

Italy

Japan

2. We hear of two envoys being sent to the Roman kings, one in 27-28 AD to the court of Augustus and the other in 110-20 AD to the court of -------------.

Cartius

Trajan

Nero

Brutus

3. Guru Gopi Krishna was a maestro of which of the following dance forms?

Kuchipudi

Kathak

Manipuri

Bharatanatyam

4. Ms Bachendri Pal had undertaken a unique expedition for focusing attention on which of these?

One Nation one Family

The Girl Child

National Integration

Spirit of Adventure

5. Metals are good conductors of electricity because of ---------.

they contain free electrons

the atoms are lightly packed

they have a high melting point

All of the above

6. Let a thin capillary tube be replaced with another tube of insufficient length then, we find water -----------.

will overflow

will not rise

depressed

change its meniscus

7. Which is the principal organ of the United Nations that as virtually accomplished its object?

The Security Council

The General Assembly

The International Court of Justice

The Trusteeship Council

8. The headquarters of the UNESCO is at ---------------.

Rome

Geneva

New York

Paris

9. 'Kathakali' is a folk dance prevalent in which state?

Karnataka

Orissa

Kerala

Manipur

10. Which of the following dances is a solo dance?

Ottan Thullal

Kuchipudi

Yakshagana

Odissi

11. The use of Kharoshti in ancient Indian architecture is the result of India's contact with ------------.

Central Asia

Iran

Greece

China

12. Vaikhanasa the five-fold conception of Vishnu consists of -------------.

I. brahman

II. purusha

III. prakriti

IV. satya

V. achyuta

VI. aniruddha

I, II, III, IV and V

II, III, IV, V and VI

I, II, IV, V and VI

I, III, IV, V and VI

13. Which of the following fields Nageshwara Rao is associated with?

Sports

Literature

Motion Pictures

Politics

14. Jamini Roy was famous?

Producer

Painter

Dancer

Actor

15. Out of the following pairs, choose the pair in which the physical quantities do not have identical dimension?

Pressure and Young's modules

Planck's constant and Angular momentum

Impulse and moment of force

Force and rate of change of linear momentum

16. If two bodies of different masses, initially at rest, are acted upon by the same force for the same time, then both bodies acquire the same ---------.

velocity

momentum

acceleration

kinetic energy

17. Which UN body deals with the population problem?

UNFPA

UNDP

UNICEF

UNESCO

18. Besides the UK, USA, Germany and Japan the G-7 countries includes ------------.

Canada, France and Russia

Canada, Italy and the Netherlands

France, Netherlands and Russia

Canada, France and Italy

19. The National Anthem was first sung in the year -------.

1911

1913

1936

1935

20. Thillana is a format of -------------.

Kuchipudi

Odissi

Baharatanatyam

Kathak

21. The troops raised by the emperor but not paid directly the state and place under the charge of mansabadars were know as ------------.

Walashahi

Barawardi

JCumaki

Dakhili

22. In which field 'Aachan Maharaj' has distinguished himself?

Painting

Drama

Dance

Vocal Music

23. Pick out the scalar quantity ---------.

force

pressure

velocity

acceleration

24. Rectifiers are used to convert -----------------.

Direct current to Alternating current

Alternating current to Direct current

high voltage to low voltage

low voltage to high voltage

25. The headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) is located in --------------.

Paris

Madrid

New York

Geneva

26. 'Madhubani', a style of folk paintings, is popular in which of the following states in India?

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

27. Which country shares AI-based technology, high-end equipment with AIIMS to help combat COVID-19?

Israel

USA

Russia

India

28. Which state Govt Launched 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' scheme to Provide Soft Loans, Subsidies to Youth?

Odisha

West Bengal

Haryana

Punjab

29. Which nation's Crown Prince Committed USD 25mn to Expand Unified Champion Schools to 6 countries Including India?

China

Britain

North Korea

Abu Dhabi

30. Which state is going to Promulgate Ordinance to Enhance Punishment for Non-Compliance of Covid-19 regulations?

Telangana

Odisha

Goa

Maharashtra

GK 2020 Answer

1.Under an agreement with which of the following countries did Subhas Chandra Bose organize the Indian soldiers, taken as prisoners by the Axis Powers, into the Azad Hind Fauj?

Answer- Japan

2. We hear of two envoys being sent to the Roman kings, one in 27-28 AD to the court of Augustus and the other in 110-20 AD to the court of -------------.

Answer- Trajan

3. Guru Gopi Krishna was a maestro of which of the following dance forms?

Answer- Kathak

4. Ms Bachendri Pal had undertaken a unique expedition for focusing attention on which of these?

Answer- Spirit of Adventure

5. Metals are good conductors of electricity because of ---------.

Answer- they contain free electrons

6. Let a thin capillary tube be replaced with another tube of insufficient length then, we find water -----------.

Answer- will not rise

7. Which is the principal organ of the United Nations that as virtually accomplished its object?

Answer- The Trusteeship Council

8. The headquarters of the UNESCO is at ---------------.

Answer- Paris

9. 'Kathakali' is a folk dance prevalent in which state?

Answer- Kerala

10. Which of the following dances is a solo dance?

Answer- Otten Thullal

11. The use of Kharoshti in ancient Indian architecture is the result of India's contact with ------------.

Answer- Greece

12. Vaikhanasa the five-fold conception of Vishnu consists of -------------.

Answer- I, III, IV, V and VI

13. Which of the following fields Nageshwara Rao is associated with?

Answer- Motion Pictures

14. Jamini Roy was famous?

Answer- Painter

15. Out of the following pairs, choose the pair in which the physical quantities do not have identical dimension?

Answer- Impulse and moment of force

16. If two bodies of different masses, initially at rest, are acted upon by the same force for the same time, then both bodies acquire the same ---------.

Answer- momentum

17. Which UN body deals with the population problem?

Answer- UNFPA

18. Besides the UK, USA, Germany and Japan the G-7 countries includes ------------.

Answer- Canada, France and Italy

19. The National Anthem was first sung in the year -------.

Answer- 1911

20. Thillana is a format of -------------.

Answer- Bharatanatyam

21. The troops raised by the emperor but not paid directly the state and place under the charge of mansabadars were know as ------------.

Answer- Dakhili

22. In which field 'Aachan Maharaj' has distinguished himself?

Answer- Dance

23. Pick out the scalar quantity ---------.

Answer- pressure

24. Rectifiers are used to convert -----------------.

Answer- Alternating current to Direct current

25. The headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) is located in --------------.

Answer- Geneva

26. 'Madhubani', a style of folk paintings, is popular in which of the following states in India?

Answer- Bihar

27. Which country shares AI-based technology, high-end equipment with AIIMS to help combat COVID-19?

Answer- Israel

28. Which state Govt Launched 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' scheme to Provide Soft Loans, Subsidies to Youth?

Answer- West Bengal

29. Which nation's Crown Prince Committed USD 25mn to Expand Unified Champion Schools to 6 countries Including India?

Answer- Abu Dhabi

30. Which state is going to Promulgate Ordinance to Enhance Punishment for Non-Compliance of Covid-19 regulations?

Answer- Odisha

