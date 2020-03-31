'You Are Sleeping And You Are Hungry' Riddle Is Tricky? Here's Its ANSWER & More Riddles

The coronavirus lockdown will bring your energy down. However, do not let it take over you. You can indulge in engaging your brain in some fun riddles and WhatsApp puzzles. The following riddle is trending and you might have come across these questions several times. It is the ‘You are sleeping and you are hungry riddles’. These are fun to solve and you can also engage your friends and family members in solving them.

Also Read | Indian Food Dishes Puzzle: A Fun Whatsapp Game To Solve During COVID-19 Lockdown

'You are sleeping and you are hungry' and other riddles for some engaging activities with family and friends

You are sleeping and you are hungry, you have butter, cheese and baloney in the fridge. What will you open first?

A girl unlocks her boyfriend's phone. She found three different contacts having the same name "LOVE". 1st "Love" is the daughter of his dad's dad daughter in law. 2nd "Love" is the mother of his mother and 3rd one is she herself. Hows the 1st contact is related to the 2nd one?

What can clap without any hands?

Brown and old by day, white and young by night. My eyes are glass. I have 9 faces but no head. I sing to the sky but have no voice. I'm nowhere and everywhere. What am I?

Penny has 5 children. The 1st is named January. 2nd kid is February. Her 3rd is called March.4th is April. What is the name of the 5th

I have six eggs, I break two, I fried two, I ate two. How man eggs are left?

Mr Harry had 4 daughter's, each daughter had a brother... How many Children does Mr Harry have?

Also Read | Guess The Movie Name: A Fun WhatsApp Game To Solve During COVID-19 Lockdown

Here are a few steps on how to do share and engage more people in the You are sleeping and you are hungry and more riddles?

Type the above WhatsApp riddle on your Instagram and Facebook status. Tag people to answer the WhatsApp riddle. If they answer then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such riddles. Share WhatsApp riddle but not the WhatsApp puzzle answer.

Also Read | Why Is WhatsApp Status Trimmed To 15 Seconds & How Long Will This Change Last?

Here are WhatsApp puzzle answers to the You are sleeping and you are hungry and more riddles that were mentioned above

Your eyes It is his grandma Thunder The moon ‘What’ I broke, fried and ate the same 2 eggs Mr Harry had children now he has none

Also Read | What Is '3 Digit Numeric Lock Code' Puzzle On WhatsApp? Answers To The Puzzle Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.