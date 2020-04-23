You Measure My Life In Hours Riddle | Test Your Creative Thinking Skills

Many people have nothing to do during the COVID-19 lockdown. While most are spending their excess free time watching TV shows, some people have taken to solving riddles on social media. Hundreds of old riddles have resurfaced on Whatsapp and social media during the pandemic. Many are enjoying solving these riddles/puzzles during their free time. These riddles also help you stay sharp and active during the lockdown. Here is the 'You measure my life in hours' riddle that is currently trending online. Both the riddle and its answer are given below.

You measure my life in hours riddle

My life can be measured in hours, I serve by being devoured. Thin, I am quick. Fat, I am slow. The wind is my foe.

Above is the 'You measure my life in hours' riddle that many are sharing on social media. This riddle will test your creative thinking skills. The answer to the riddle is simple, but you will have to think and apply yourself to solve it. Here is a hint, think of basic everyday objects and try to correlate their use with the above riddle. Check out the answer for this riddle below.

You measure my life in hours riddle answer

The answer to the riddle is, "A candle." A candle's life is 'measured in hours', as people only care about how long its flame will last. When you light a candle, it starts to melt, therefore it 'serves by being devoured'. A thin candle will melt quickly while a fat/large candle will burn for much longer. And the wind is the foe of a candle, as it can easily put out a candle's flame.

Riddles can help you stay sharp and occupied during the period of self-isolation. Moreover, solving these riddles can improve your creative thinking skills. Try solving as many riddles as possible during your free time.

