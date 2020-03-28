Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Girlfriend? Mariah Riddlesprigger Is A Childhood Lakers Fan

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been enjoying time around family and friends during the ongoing NBA suspension period. The Milwaukee Bucks star recently made headlines after he reacted hilariously to his girlfriend's revelation of being a childhood Lakers fan. That ignited rumours that Giannis could be heading to Los Angeles, sooner rather than later. But who exactly is Giannis Antetokounmpo's partner - Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger?

Who is Giannis Antetokounmpo girlfriend?

Giannis Antetokounmpo girlfriend - Mariah Riddlesprigger was a childhood Lakers fan

“I was a Lakers fan growing up.”



Giannis’ reaction to his girlfriend 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/VwcSIkEceZ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 26, 2020

Who is Giannis Antetokounmpo girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger

Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger is a 27-year old former volleyball player. Her father was also a basketball player who played for Fresno State University. Her mother, Cathy, is a regional sales manager for ‘Allstar Fire Equipment, Inc.,’ a company that trades and distributes firefighting equipment across the world. She has been dating Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokoumpo for a couple of years now. The couple is in a live-in relationship in Milwaukee and is parents to Liam (AKA 'Baby Freak'). Mariah often posts pictures of Giannis on her social media and is regularly seen on the Greek Freak's Instagram Live sessions.

Mariah Riddlesprigger Instagram

Giannis Antetokounmpo girlfriend posts picture of their son Liam on social media

Love Giannis, Mariah & Liam 💛 pic.twitter.com/AFaiAMOG6d — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 11, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger posts video of him playing the guitar

This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back... @Giannis_An34 🎸😂 pic.twitter.com/9F4aJIOIiW — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 15, 2020

