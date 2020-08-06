Jofra Archer Amazes Netizens With Ripping In-swinger To Send Abid Ali Back; Watch Video

The England vs Pakistan 2020 test series kicked off on Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. The series marks the return of cricketing action for Pakistan players, who took the field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out four months ago. The visiting skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat first in conditions conducive for the England pacers and Jofra Archer reaped rewards early into the game.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Jofra Archer's ripper to dismiss Abid Ali sends Twitterati in a frenzy

Jofra Archer had a point to prove coming into the England vs Pakistan 2020 series having involved in the controversy during the earlier series against West Indies. Archer had left the bubble to travel home and was subsequently quarantined, missing the second Test match of the series. The 25-year-old along with James Anderson troubled the Pakistani openers in the opening stages of the game before the former struck gold.

In the 15th over on the first day of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Archer threw in a full, straight and an aggressive delivery that breached the defence of Abid Ali. Ali had to make a long walk back to the pavilion after having seen his bails fly, much to the fascination of cricket fans on Twitter.

Before delivering the final nail in Abid Ali's coffin, Jofra Archer set up the Pakistani opener perfectly by bowling a couple of bumpers that surprised him. Viewers were quick to point out Archer's intelligence and lauded him for his efforts. A user on Twitter commented that the 25-year-old's raw pace and aggression reminded him of fast-bowling legends Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee and Shane Bond.

Another user wrote that he could watch magician Jofra Archer bowl all day. They were also excited to see the England pacer face off against Babar Azam, who scored a fighting half-century on Day 1. Babar remained unbeaten on 69, as Pakistan ended the rain-curtailed day at 139/2.

Jofra Archer just start challenging Babar Azam, BTW! Not a bad combo😉#ENGvPAK — H A B I B™ (@HabibThoughts) August 5, 2020

Watching @JofraArcher bowl is a treat. His raw pace plays with the batsmen's minds & unsettles them.



Reminds me of the Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee & Shane Bond era. Those guys would scare batsmen into submission through sheer pace. — Socially Isolated (@Umar_Khan10) August 5, 2020

I could watch Jofra Archer bowl all day — Laurence Morter (@lol3000) August 5, 2020

Jofra Archer is a magician. What a beautiful set up and what a super amazing delivery to dismiss Abid Ali!#ENGvPAK — Waleed Nazir Latoo (@waleed_latoo) August 5, 2020

#ENGvPAK commentators curse for abid ali ... jofra archers beautiful delivery — Muhammad Ahmad (@506_Ahmad_daood) August 5, 2020

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

Fans wondering how to watch the England vs Pakistan 2020 series can watch the ENG vs PAK live streaming in India on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can watch the ENG vs PAK live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Twitter page as well. Eng vs Pak live scores can also be found on FanCode.

