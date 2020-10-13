How To Watch The Apple Event Live, On Apple TV As Well As Through YouTube; Details Inside

Apple corporation is all set to conduct an online event today and is expected to reveal the latest version of iPhone series that is iPhone 12. The venue for the launch will be Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA. Just like the Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference and the Apple Watch and iPad announcement that was revealed in September, this Apple event is also expected to be aired online. Read on to know more about the Apple event time how to watch the Apple event online as well as on Apple TV.

How to watch Apple event online?

The iPhone 12 event is scheduled for 10 am PDT which is 5 pm UTC. The event could be watched in India at 10.30 pm IST. Apple corporation would be hosting its iPhone launch event today on October 13. The price for iPhone 12 is expected to start from 48K INR to 1lakh INR for the highest variant of the model.

The Apple event will be broadcasted live through the official YouTube handle of YouTube by pasting this on your browser - https://youtu.be/KR0g-1hnQPA

Remember that only Apple's US site would be airing the event Live. One can set up a reminder at their Youtube channel as well.

How to watch Apple event on Apple TV?

The Apple event that is scheduled for October 12 can be watched on Apple TV as well as from the iOS itself. The event would be streamed via Apple TV app on the Apple TV. One can also go to Apple's website and watch from there as well. Tune in to Apple website through your browser at apple.com/apple-events.

Apple could also launch products like the new Apple TV streaming box, AirPods Studio, AirTags, HomePod Mini, along with the new iPhone 12 variants. According to the Telegraph, the iPhone is expected to have bigger Battery, various sizes, better camera, and 5G connectivity.

iPhone 12 leaks

According to Chinese microblogging account @Kang on Weibo, the iPhone 12 is expected to come out in its 64GB version. iPhone 12 is also expected to come out in a mini and a pro version as well. The sizes are expected to be bigger than the predecessor iPhone 11. The new Apple phone is expected to have a Super Retina XDR screen. The website GSMarena.com suggests that the screens can be Corning's latest Victus glass. Apart from that, the iPhone 12 will have a 5G connectivity for only US models at the moment. The cameras of the 12 basic model are expected to have wide and ultrawide-angle set. Other models will boast of f/1.6 apertures as well as zooming capacities. The pro will have to get wide, ultrawide and telephoto cameras along with the LiDAR sensors. The telephoto might have 52mm and 4x optical zoom in real-time. The new model will have 47% bigger sensor and will have Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 as well as updates Night Mode. 12 Pro’s starting price will be $999 and the 12 Pro Max will be up to $1,099.

Promo Image courtesy: Apple Twitter