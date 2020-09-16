Miro Worried WWE Could Punish Wife Lana For His Scathing AEW Dynamite Promo

Miro made his highly-anticipated AEW Dynamite debut last week and delivered an incredible promo which saw the promotion draw around 1 million viewers in the ratings charts. During his promo, Miro took a shot at WWE as he commented on the infamous imaginary 'brass ring'. “Ten years in the same house under the same glass ceiling, with the imaginary brass ring. Well, you can take that brass ring and shove it up your a**," The Bulgarian Brute said in his debut promo. The segment was loved by fans and critics alike with anticipation building up for what Miro does next in the AEW ring.

Even though he was praised by fans for indirectly mentioning WWE, Miro fka Rusev believes that his wife Lana could receive heat from WWE because of his promo. On Busted Open Radio, Miro admitted that he is worried about Lana’s WWE career and hopes that Vince McMahon and team are professional about the situation. Miro said he's praying that all parties related to the incident can move on and keep giving Lana the opportunity she deserves.

"Absolutely. At the same time, they should be professional and treat it as it is. It's nothing personal; it's a business. Hopefully, they treat it like that. I hope that it won't hurt her. I pray everything will be fine, and we should move on," Rusev said on Busted Open Radio.

Miro on Lana and him working on different brands

Later on the show, Miro admitted that it feels different not working with Lana at the same place. He pointed to the fact that he has been with Lana for more than seven years and they spend almost “99%” of their day together. Now, when they wake up, they go to different places to work and are not able to spend that much time together. However, Miro stated that he and Lana have to “roll with the punches”. Miro then made it clear that they are both very happy and there’s no “animosity” between them. “Is this the ideal situation? No, it's not, but sometimes life takes you in different directions and you just have to roll with the punches,” Miro concluded.

Image Source: WWE.com