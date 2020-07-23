Virat Kohli's Thoughtful 1000th Instagram Post Gets Heart Emojis From Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is regularly seen sharing moments from his life on his Instagram account. The India and RCB captain posts pictures with his wife Anushka Sharma as well as with his fellow cricketers. Virat Kohli uses his account to speak about the cause he believes in as well. The latest post made by Virat Kohli was a momentous one, with the RCB captain using the occasion to share a thoughtful post which was loved by his fans and colleagues alike.

Virat Kohli shares innovative 1000th post on Instagram

The latest Virat Kohli post was the Indian captain’s 1000th post on Instagram and the player shared a unique picture to celebrate the occasion. The cricketer, who plays for RCB in the Indian Premier League, shared an edited image of two Virat Kohlis. The two players in the image can be seen batting at the crease, with the two Virat Kohlis coming together to fist bump each other. The Virat Kohli picture on the left is of the batsman’s earlier days in an ODI jersey when he used to play with a Nike bat.

The other Virat Kohli picture is a recent one, with the Indian captain seen donning the Test jersey along with an MRF bat. While revealing that it was his 1000th post on Instagram, Virat Kohli also paid a tribute to his supporters. The RCB captain wrote that he has learnt many things on the way and that he’s grateful for the love and support everyone has shown to him.

Fans react to unique Virat Kohli post

The Indian cricketer’s 1000th post was loved by many, with the post amassing more than 2 million likes on Instagram. Several fans, as well as Virat Kohli’s colleagues, commented on the post to congratulate the cricketer. His wife Anushka Sharma was one of the first to reply, as the Bollywood star commented a couple of heart emojis on the post. Famous television personality Danish Sait found the funny side of the post, commenting that he initially thought he’s seeing two Virats because he had too much to drink last night. Danish Sait is known as the funny 'Mr.Nags' whenever RCB plays the IPL each year.

Several other fans congratulated the cricketer on the milestone, while also claiming that he was the best captain the Indian cricket team has ever seen. Virat Kohli’s former teammate Harbhajan Singh commented on the post as well, who suggested that the player should keep playing cricket till 2030. Many other Virat Kohli fans and fan accounts reacted to the post as well, with many joking that the Indian team would benefit from having two Virat Kohlis in the team.

The Indian batsman will soon be seen in action, with IPL 2020 all but confirmed to take place in the UAE. The RCB captain will be hoping to lead his side to glory for the first time in the tournament. The tentative IPL dates have been scheduled the tournament in September. However, fans may get to see the cricketer in action much before that, as India may play a T20I series with South Africa before IPL 2020.

Image Courtesy: instagram/virat.kohli