7 Reasons Why Himesh Reshammiya's Sold-Out Concert In Mumbai Was A Total Banger: From Meme References To Nostalgia Effect

Himesh Reshammiya enthralled fans in Mumbai with an electrifying show at the Jio Garden on May 31. Fans of the singer who attended the concert are still reeling from the show and are sharing moments from the gig, dubbing it the ‘best concert ever’. Director Farah Khan and actor Veer Pahariya, who also attended the show, shared their glowing review of it online, calling it a ‘concert of the year’. Social media users are lavishing praises on the singer for giving them a night to remember. Videos of the euphoric atmosphere at the concert venue did the rounds on social media and reached fans of the singer across the country. As per reports, Himesh Reshammiya performed a sold-out show for over 11,000 Mumbaikars, making the show historic. As a part of his CapMania India tour, he will perform next in Delhi on July 19. Basis the netizens' review and the viral videos from the concert, here are 7 reasons that made the show a total banger.

Keeping up with the memes

Himesh Reshammiya is not called ‘Lord Himesh’ without reason. The singer fully embraced every word of criticism thrown his way and kept up with the internet trends throughout his performance. Starting from the name of his tour, which was a stark reply to those making fun of his signature hat look, the singer made sure to give social media exactly what it wants. As a result, what transpired was virality. Himesh also stopped his performance mid-way to briefly address the ongoing controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3 following Paresh Rawal's exit. This served as the perfect segue for his song, Aye Meri Zohra Zabi.



In another viral moment, the singer shunned all critics by asking the crowd, “naak e gaun, yaa regular," resulting in applause and hurrah. These moments indicate that the singer not only knows how to keep up with the trends but also has the courage to send a strong message to his haters (which are arguably minute).

A discography like none other

Himesh Reshammiya is one playback singers in the country who boasts one of the most versatile and popular discographies. His tracks like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Main Jahaan Rahoon, Hookah Bar, Yaad Sataye Teri, Jumme Ki Raat, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Zara Jhoom Jhoom, Ek Haseena Thi, and Tandoori Nights, are fan-favourites and get one grooving no matter where they are played. When the singer performs them live himself, it simply cannot be missed.

Charming chaos

Attendees of the concert took to Reddit and social media platforms to share that the singer improvised several moments in the show. This threw off the musicians and the background dancers who had rehearsed the set, resulting in brief chaos. However, Himesh quickly turned the scene around with his candid nature and charming demeanour.

The over-enthusiastic Zillennial crowd

For a successful concert, the attendees also need to up their game. Himesh Reshammiya's concert boasted overenthusiastic fans of the singer who were driven by nostalgia. Most in the audience were people who grew up at the cusp of the technological boom in India. They first heard the singer's songs on the radio and music channels on television, and now enjoy them on the go from their Spotify playlists. Videos from the concert clearly show the attendees singing along every lyric with the singer and dancing unabashedly by recreating the hooksteps of the chartbusters. Such energy throughout the show is rarely witnessed at any concert.

No lip-sync: 2.5 hours of non-stop Himesh Reshammiya

Another point that social media users highlighted in their review of the concert was that the singer performed tirelessly for the complete duration of the show. Some suggest that Himesh Reshammiya performed all his songs live, without playback, for 2.5 hours, taking only a 15-minute break in between. A user even shared that before wrapping up the show, the singer echoed the sentiments of the audience and requested an extension, jokingly. His candid, organic self played a great deal in making the concert a complete banger.

Reasonably priced tickets

A screengrab of Himesh Reshammaiya concert ticket prices in Delhi | Image: BookMyShow

Another reason behind the success of the show is arguably the reasonably priced tickets. The tickets for Himesh Reshammiya's concert began at a price as low as ₹999. The maximum price of the ticket, which guaranteed a spot close to the stage, cost ₹5,499. Select tickets were also priced at ₹25,000, which included a meet and greet with the singer.



Himesh Reshammiya's first-ever India tour