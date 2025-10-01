Updated 1 October 2025 at 17:10 IST
Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Kantara Chapter 1 Rakes Over 13 Times The Earnings of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in Pre-Sales
The Dussehra box office clash between Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari seems to be tilted in favour of Rishab Shetty's pan-India film.
The coming Dussehra, cinegoers will be spoilt for choice as two big movies - Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will both hit the big screens on October 2. While the anticipation is abundant for both movies, the Rishab Shetty starrer seems to have emerged as the first choice for the audience. The pan-India film has amassed a staggering total in the pre-sales collection alone.
Kantara Chapter 1 to emerge as the highest-grossing movie in advance booking collection?
Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to wreak havoc at the box office upon release. The Rishab Shetty starrer has already collected ₹13.75 crore in pre-sales. The film has surpassed the advance booking collection of this year's biggies, Saiyaara, War 2 and Sikandar. However, the movie is yet to surpass the pre-sale collection of South releases such as Coolie.
Kantara Chapter 1 will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, alongside Kannada. The Hindi version of the film is contributing significantly to the collection of the movie. The version has already sold 76269 tickets for day 1. As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Kantara Chapter 1 will open in the range of ₹12-₹15 crore, in the Hindi version alone. He also opined that with a good word of mouth and owing to a National holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the collection can go upto ₹18–20 Cr.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to open in double digits?
The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, will face tough competition from Kantara Chapter 1. As per reports, the number of screens allocated to the Rishab Shetty movie is also significantly more than Dharma Productions' film. The movie has amassed only ₹1.4 crore in the advance booking collection. However, as per Sumit Kadel, the movie is likely to open in double digits owing to the national holiday on Gandhi Jayanti.
