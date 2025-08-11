Advance Booking: Coolie Hindi Sells Three Times More Tickets Than War 2 Tamil As Independence Day Box Office Clash Intensifies

Coolie seems to be taking a clear lead over War 2 in the Independence Day box office clash. The Rajinikanth headliner is all set to hit screens on August 14, alongside the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer. The advance booking sales for both films have commenced, with Coolie emerging as the first choice for cinegoers. The Tamil movie has maintained a good hold in the Hindi-speaking regions as well, despite fewer screens. On the other hand, the Telugu and Tamil versions of War 2 have not been bringing in good business, despite the film featuring Jr NTR in the lead role.

Coolie edges out War 2 in pre-sales

The advance booking for Rajinikanth's Coolie commenced a few days back and has been registering a staggering collection. As per Sacnilk, the film has sold 723774 tickets all over India, amounting to ₹14.92 Cr. With block seats, the collections stand at ₹21 crore. In Hindi, despite releasing only on 1200 screens, the movie has sold 11302 tickets.



The advance booking for War 2 began on August 10. In the first 24 hours, the film has been able to rake in only ₹2.45 crore from the sale of 70191 tickets. The lukewarm start to the advance sales is likely to improve over the next few days. The current trends suggest that the interest in War 2 is lower than all previous YRF actioners. The movie has sold 6787 tickets in the Telugu language, despite Jr NTR's stardom and only 3733 tickets for the Tamil language.



War 2 amasses lower advance booking collections despite getting a solo release in Cineplexes, fewer screens in Multiplexes

