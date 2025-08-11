War 2: Not Alia Bhatt Or Sharvari Wagh, This Alpha Actor To Make Cameo Appearance In Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer?

War 2: The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The sixth instalment in the YRF spyverse, the movie is a sequel to the 2019 War. This will be followed by the next movie of YRF spyverse, Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. The movie is scheduled to hit screens in December this year, and a glimpse of it will likely be attached to War 2. A report claims that an actor from Alpha will feature in a cameo appearance in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Bobby Deol to feature in a cameo in War 2

Bobby Deol has been roped in to play the role of antagonist in the spy thriller movie Alpha. While it was being speculated that War 2 will feature crossovers from 'Pathaan' and ‘Tiger’, a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “The end credit sequence of War 2 will act as a build-up for the next chapter of YRF Spy Universe - Alpha. Aditya Chopra is staying true to his vision of continuing the story forward, rather than opting for gimmicks by bringing all 3 superstars in the same film.”



However, fans of the leading actors in the spyverse are in for a surprise in the upcoming spy movies. The insider in the know shared, "He (Aditya Chopra) is reserving the union of all 3 superstars for a mega project, which is in the development stage." Confirming Alpha introduction in War 2, the source added, “With War 2, Aditya Chopra will be introducing Bobby Deol to the Universe. It's an epic introduction to Bobby Deol's character, who is one of the main villains in the timeline going forward. Aditya Chopra is known to go against the tide, and instead of establishing his two female leads of Alpha - Alia Bhatt and Sharvari - he is going ahead by unleashing the negative force of the film, Bobby Deol.”



