Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 Beats Kamal Haasan's Thug Life 2-Day Box Office Collection On Opening Day

Housefull 5 has opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The Akshay Kumar-led multistarrer did not receive overwhelmingly positive reviews but has still become the third-highest Bollywood opener of the year. The film, released a day after Thug Life, has surpassed the collection of Kamal Haasan starrer in just 2 days.

Housefull 5 beats Thug Life at box office

Kamal Haasan's starrer Thug Life hit the big screens on June 5. The movie, headlined by Kamal Haasan, was embroiled in controversies long before its release. Amid this, the Tamil movie opened to ₹15.5 crore at the domestic box office.



With a lukewarm word-of-mouth review, the film's collection dropped by nearly 50% on the second day. As per Sacnilk, Thug Life minted only ₹ 7.15 Cr on day 2. At the end of the three days, the movie has amassed a total of ₹22.65 crore in India, which is less than Housefull 5's opening day collection of ₹24 crore. With the coming weekend, the Akshay Kumar-led film is likely to register a growth in collection, while the Kamal Haasan starrer appears to struggle. Despite releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, the movie is not able to strengthen its hold on the box office.



Housefull 5 has scripted history in more ways than one. The movie has become the first Indian film to reach the fifth instalment of a franchise. Further, the makers of Housefull 5 adopted a unique strategy of release. Two versions of the movie have been released, with cinegoers getting a choice to either watch Housefull 5A or Housefull 5B.