Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actress Pooja Banerjee Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Sandeep Sejwal

Pooja Banerjee, who is a popular television actress, has embraced motherhood for the second time. The actress announced her second pregnancy in March this year and has now given birth to a baby boy. Pooja and her husband are yet to announce the news of the baby's birth on social media.

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal welcome baby boy

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on June 7. The couple has not announced the same on social media, but the news was shared by Telly Chakkar. The actress shared the news of her second pregnancy on March 28 this year.



The actress shared the news of her second pregnancy by posting photos from her maternity shoot. She shared the pictures with the caption, “@sanassejwaal is going to be a BIG SISTER soon… 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿”. Fans, friends and well-wishers of the actress took to the comment section to extend congratulations to the expecting mother. A week back, the actress took to her Instagram account to share more photos flaunting her baby bump. She donned a yellow saree and traditional jewellery for the shoot.



More about Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal's family

Pooja Banerjee tied the knot with Sandeep Sejwal in 2017. The actress' husband is a professional Indian swimmer. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sana, in March 2022. The couple often shares videos and glimpses of their daughter on Instagram.