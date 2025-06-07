Not Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, This Could Have Been Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor's Second Film Together

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen chemistry is one of the fan favourites. The couple first appeared together in the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno . Since then, the actor duo has headlined several superhit films. However, it is lesser known that Deepika Padukone was the first choice of Imtiaz Ali's directorial Rockstar, which released in 2011.

Not Nargis Fakhri, Deepika Padukone was the first choice for Rockstar

Released in 2011, Rockstar was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and has gained cult classic status over the years. The Imitaz Ali directorial marked the Bollywood debut of actress Nargis Fakhri, who played the role of Heer in the film. However, in an old blog, the filmmaker admitted that he wanted to cast Deepika Padukone for the part. Interestingly, if the deal were to be sealed, Rockstar would have Deepika's Bollywood debut before Om Shanti Om .

In his 2019 blog, Imtiaz Ali mentioned, “She [Deepika Padukone] got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this was the girl I had come to meet. She also immediately knew that I was the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes, that looked as if they knew.” He added, “None of Deepika’s movies had been released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar, but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew."



