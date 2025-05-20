Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal And Wes Anderson Walk The Red Carpet For Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri Screening

Updated May 20th 2025, 07:50 IST
Aranyer Din Ratri (1970) is one of the Indian movies screened at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. A restored version of the Satyajit Ray directorial was premiered at the Frnech Riveria on May 20. Veteran actresses who also featured in the film, Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, attended the screening. Photos of the actress duo from the red carpet are now doing the rounds on social media.
Aranyer Din Ratri is a Bengali language film restored in 4K version for the film festival and dubbed as Days and Nights in the Forest in English. Sharmila Tagore, who has earlier served as a Jury at the Cannes in 2009, opted for a green saree for her comeback at the coveted event. The veteran actress was accompanied by her daughter and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi.
Simi Garewal, who essays the role of Duli in the movie, made her Cannes debut this year. The 77-year-old actress donned a gown in her signature white colour on the red carpet. Her outfit was designed by the Indian couture label Karleo. The actress duo were joined by American filmmaker Wes Anderson. A long-time admirer of Satyajit Ray, the Hollywood director led the six-year-long restoration of Aranyer Din Ratri. He also introduced the movie ahead of the screening.
Based on the eponymous novel by Sunil Gangopadhyay, Aranyer Din Ratri also features Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Robi Ghosh, and Aparna Sen. The movie, released in 1970, explores the themes of alienation, class, and modernity. The story of the film follows the life of four friends who venture out to the forest of Palamau to escape the monotony of the mundane city life, only to set on a path of self-discovery.
Published May 20th 2025, 07:50 IST