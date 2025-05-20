Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal And Wes Anderson Walk The Red Carpet For Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri Screening

Aranyer Din Ratri (1970) is one of the Indian movies screened at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. A restored version of the Satyajit Ray directorial was premiered at the Frnech Riveria on May 20. Veteran actresses who also featured in the film, Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, attended the screening. Photos of the actress duo from the red carpet are now doing the rounds on social media.

Sharmila Tagore makes Cannes comeback in green saree, Simi Garewal makes a splashing debut

Aranyer Din Ratri is a Bengali language film restored in 4K version for the film festival and dubbed as Days and Nights in the Forest in English. Sharmila Tagore, who has earlier served as a Jury at the Cannes in 2009, opted for a green saree for her comeback at the coveted event. The veteran actress was accompanied by her daughter and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi.



Simi Garewal, who essays the role of Duli in the movie, made her Cannes debut this year. The 77-year-old actress donned a gown in her signature white colour on the red carpet. Her outfit was designed by the Indian couture label Karleo. The actress duo were joined by American filmmaker Wes Anderson. A long-time admirer of Satyajit Ray, the Hollywood director led the six-year-long restoration of Aranyer Din Ratri. He also introduced the movie ahead of the screening.



