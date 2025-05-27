Desperate Attempt At Staying Relevant: Jennifer Lopez Kissing Background Dancers At American Music Awards 2025 Sparks Ageist Reactions

Updated May 27th 2025, 13:25 IST
Jennifer Lopez grabbed headlines for her steamy opening act at the American Music Awards 2025 on May 26. The singer-actress performed a reverb version of her 2012 hit Dance Again. She kick-started the act by sharing a kiss with the backup dancers. This has sparked varied reactions on social media.
Jennifer Lopez returned to host the AMA after a decade and made sure her performance became the talking point of the evening. The newly single pop star performed on the top chartbusters of the year and began with Teddy Swims’ Lose Control. She concluded her act with Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.
JLo's dance medley began with her sharing a steamy kiss with both male and female dancers in the background. The popstar's steamy moment with her fellow performers became a talking point not just on social media but also at the award ceremony. She also performed Bad Bunny’s NUEVAYoL and Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Doechii’s Denial Is a River, A Bar Song by Shaboozey and Bruno Mars and Rosé’s APT.
The video comes after her separation from husband Ben Affleck. The couple tied the knot in 2022 after dating on and off for several years. However, the Monster-in-law star filed for divorce in 2024.
Fans of the pop star lavished praises on her, calling her AMA opening act, ‘phenomenal and breathtaking'. Netizens buttered her up by complimenting her choreography and singing high praises of her dance as well as her singing. Some even made cheeky comments by mentioned Ben Affleck and claiming that the performance was Lopez's way of showing him what he has lost.
However, the glowing review of the performance was not unanimous. Another section of social media slammed the act by calling it ‘cringeworthy and disgusting’. Several ageist comments implied that kissing the backup dancer does not look good for Jennifer Lopez, who is 55 years old. Others alleged that the singer opted for such an act to ‘stay relevant’ and remain in the spotlight. Certain netizens also compared JLo with Madonna.
