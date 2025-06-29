Enrique Iglesias Adds Second Show In Mumbai After Tickets After Selling Out First Concert

Spanish singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias is all set to perform in India. He is scheduled to perform in Mumbai in October this year. Owing to high demand, he has added another show after the first one was sold out.

Enrique Iglesias adds new shows in Mumbai

On June 28, Enrique Iglesias took to his Instagram account to share the announcement of new shows being added to his concert in Mumbai. Owing to an overwhelming demand, the singer has added another show in in India tour. The newly added performance will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the MMRDA Grounds in the BKC area of Mumbai.



Enrique Iglesias shared the announcement with the caption, “Mumbai!!! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 Night #2 on 29th Oct. Tickets on sale 29 June at 4:30 PM IST”. Exclusive presale will begin from Sunday, June 29, 12 PM IST to 4 PM IST on the District App. The tickets for the show are live on the District app. Initially, the singer announced only one show on October 30. It witnessed an extraordinary and historic response from fans across the subcontinent, with all tickets being sold out within hours. The singer is now slated to perform to a total footfall of over 50,000 attendees.



Talking about his show, Enrique Iglesias said, “I’ve missed performing in India, the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show”.



