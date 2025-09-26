Updated 26 September 2025 at 09:45 IST
Fans Go Gaga After Ishaan Khatter Hugs David Beckham, Poses With SEVENTEEN's S.Coups At Milan Fashion Week | Photos
Ishaan Khatter took to his social media handle to share a sneak peek into his Milan Fashion Week diaries, where the actor was seen sharing pleasantries with football legend Beckham, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Emmy-nominated actress Meghann Fahy.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter had a time of his life at Milan Fashion Week, where he attended the BOSS Spring/Summer 26 show. However, the highlight of his trip was David Beckham and SEVENTEEN's S.Coups. Yes, the actor took to his social media handle to share a sneak peek into his Milan diaries, where he was seen sharing pleasantries with football legend Beckham, S.Coups and Emmy-nominated actress Meghann Fahy.
Inside Ishaan Khatter's Milan Fashion Week Diaries
Taking to his Instagram handle, Khatter shared a series of photos that show him attending a show in a grey striped suit paired with a white shirt and a printed tie. He added black framed glasses to accentuate his look. In one of the photos, he can be seen sitting in the same row as Beckham, while in the next, he can be seen hugging the legend. The album also shows him posing with SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Meghann Fahy at the show. Sharing the photos, he wrote in the caption, "@boss show in Milano this afternoon. ur (Your) boy cleaned up. Met some wonderful bosses and reunited with some!
Also Read: Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty Opens Up About His Next Project Jai Hanuman, Says Director Prasanth Varma Has ‘Fabulous Script’
Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section in amazement. A user wrote, "Never ever thought Ishaan to put a Seventeen's song for his post and that happens to be EYES ON YOU!! One of the iconics." Another wrote, "Love the fit and the fact u embraced our fav boy Beckham." A third user wrote, "Ishaan as an Indian Carat, I am so proud on you."
What's next for Ishaan Khatter?
Coming back to the actor's work front, he is basking in the success of his recently released movie Homebound, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is an official entry at the Oscars 2026. It also premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival and TIFF. The actor is yet to announce his next movie.
Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila Bag Key Nominations In International Emmy Awards 2025
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 26 September 2025 at 09:45 IST