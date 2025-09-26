Fans Go Gaga After Ishaan Khatter Hugs David Beckham, Poses With SEVENTEEN's S.Coups At Milan Fashion Week | Photos

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter had a time of his life at Milan Fashion Week, where he attended the BOSS Spring/Summer 26 show. However, the highlight of his trip was David Beckham and SEVENTEEN's S.Coups. Yes, the actor took to his social media handle to share a sneak peek into his Milan diaries, where he was seen sharing pleasantries with football legend Beckham, S.Coups and Emmy-nominated actress Meghann Fahy.

(Ishaan Khatter sitting beside David Beckham at Milan Fashion Show | Image: Instagram)

Inside Ishaan Khatter's Milan Fashion Week Diaries

Taking to his Instagram handle, Khatter shared a series of photos that show him attending a show in a grey striped suit paired with a white shirt and a printed tie. He added black framed glasses to accentuate his look. In one of the photos, he can be seen sitting in the same row as Beckham, while in the next, he can be seen hugging the legend. The album also shows him posing with SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Meghann Fahy at the show. Sharing the photos, he wrote in the caption, "@boss show in Milano this afternoon. ur (Your) boy cleaned up. Met some wonderful bosses and reunited with some!

Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section in amazement. A user wrote, "Never ever thought Ishaan to put a Seventeen's song for his post and that happens to be EYES ON YOU!! One of the iconics." Another wrote, "Love the fit and the fact u embraced our fav boy Beckham." A third user wrote, "Ishaan as an Indian Carat, I am so proud on you."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Ishaan Khatter?