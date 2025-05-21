I Look Breathtaking: Janhvi Kapoor Reviews Her Second Cannes Look, Quips 'They Are Going To Say It's Plastic' In Behind-the-scenes Video

Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 for the premiere of her film Homebound. The film's director, Neeraj Ghaywan, along with Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, also attended the screening. A behind-the-scenes video of the Mili actress getting ready for her first Cannes appearance has gone viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes BTS video goes viral

On May 21, Janhvi Kapoor attended the official screening of her film. An Instagram account, Diet Sabya, shared the behind-the-scenes video of the actress getting ready. In a candid demeanour, the actress said, “I look beautiful, I look stunning, I look mesmerising, I look breathtaking. I cannot wait to eat." In another candid moment, Janhvi admitted that she was hungry. In some parts of the video, she could also be seen doing her makeup. In a backhanded comment, she quipped, “They're gonna say it's plastic”.



Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet in an Indo-western outfit custom-designed by Anamika Khanna. The backless, halter-neck, dual-tonal gown featured a necklace for the back. The actress teamed the look with a statement earring and boho bangles. Janhvi styled her hair in a bun at the event. This was her second look at the film festival.



Janhvi Kapoor first look at Cannes reminds netizens of Sridevi



For her first look, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a pink coloured gown. Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, the outfit was hand-woven using fabric from Benaras. The hem of the outfit was left uncut and raw to retain the authenticity of the weave. Photos and videos of the actress from the Cannes film festival went viral on social media.

