Published 07:32 IST, September 4th 2024

Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Onir and Rima Das' Anthology Movie 'My Melbourne' To Open 2024 IFFM

My Melbourne, an anthology featuring shorts by filmmakers Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Onir and Rima Das, will serve as the opening movie at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).