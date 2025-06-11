Let Her Go Fame Passenger To Perform Maiden Concert In India, Know Date, Time, Venues And How To Book Tickets

After Coldplay's successful concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a surge of global artists has been drawn to the nation. The latest addition to this concert trend is Passenger.

The unforgettable heartbreak anthem Let Her Go has secured its place as a global classic. And the voice behind the soulful track, Michael Rosenberg, the Brighton-based singer is now preparing to perform live in India for the very first time.

Passenger India concert date and venue

Passenger will officially debut in India as part of his Asia tour. He will perform in three major cities: Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The tour begins in Delhi-NCR on 19 November at DLF CyberHub, continues in Mumbai on 21 November at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, and ends in Bengaluru on 22 November at Phoenix Marketcity.

Where to buy Passenger concert tickets and when?

Tickets for the concerts will go live on the official BookMyShow app starting from 10 AM onwards on June 17, 2025.

Who is Passenger?

Passenger, a 41-year-old artist, gained worldwide fame with "Let Her Go," the hit single from his 2012 album All The Little Lights. The song topped the charts in 19 countries and became the second-most searched track ever on Shazam.