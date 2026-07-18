Jennifer Winget Introduces 'My Man, My Husband' William Ishmae In Wedding Video | Watch

Popular TV actress Jennifer Winget has silenced speculation around her marriage as she confirmed tying the knot with William Ishmae in a video shared on Instagram. Jennifer posted some snippets from her chapel wedding to William and introduced the latter as her "man and husband". In one of the moments, the newlyweds are seen sharing a kiss. Jennifer dropped the video with the caption, ".. and finally our stars aligned (sic)." She also tagged her husband in the post and accompanied it with a heart emoji.

Popular stars like Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Drashti Dhami, Vatsal Sheth, Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Aneri Vajani, Sayantani Ghosh, Harleen Sethi and many more congratulated Jennifer and William on their marriage.

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Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. They were a part of the popular TV show Dill Mill Gayye. While shooting, they fell in love and got married in 2012. However, they divorced in 2014. Following their split, Karan went on to marry actress Bipasha Basu. Earlier this year, rumours linked Jennifer to Karan Wahi. They have worked together in shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Their on-screen chemistry has always been loved by fans, but as rumours surfaced, Karan clarified that he wasn't romantically involved with Jennifer.

Jennifer Winget married William Ishmae in the UK | Image: X

Meanwhile, Jennifer and William Ishmae married in the UK. William is a Singapore based businessman. Multiple media reports have claimed that he proposed to the actress during a holiday and that they subsequently began planning their wedding. The newlyweds chose to keep their celebrations private, inviting only their close family members and a few close friends. The clip posted online shows a chapel full of people as Jennifer and William exchange vows.